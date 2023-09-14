I have some very exciting news to share for all expecting parents or those with a newborn at home.
This summer, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the safety and efficacy of a game-changing treatment protecting against a truly unruly childhood pest, respiratory syncytial virus, commonly abbreviated, RSV.
This approval means every infant is eligible to receive a single dose that will protect him or her from RSV this season.
For those unfamiliar with RSV, this is a big deal and, in my opinion, the biggest medical development for children since I started practicing.
RSV is a constant headache of every pediatrician. But for parents, it can be a nightmare.
Every child who gets this virus will have weeks of cough and congestion. For our fragile infants, the symptoms are often more severe, causing lung inflammation with resultant difficulty breathing, a condition called “bronchiolitis.” This results in some needing extra oxygen to support the body or fluids to stay hydrated.
Once RSV rolls into town (which happens every year, usually starting around October but hard to predict), you can count on the virus spreading like wildfire through child care centers, schools and, despite best efforts, the homes of young infants. It spreads by contact and droplets, hence the “don’t kiss the babies” campaigns I’ve seen in recent years.
Truthfully, most pediatricians shrug our shoulders every RSV season in a depressing sense of futility. Medicines unfortunately just aren’t worth a lick for this respiratory viral illness.
The best I can do is prescribe Vitamin T (time) and talk to families about signs of dehydration, respiratory distress and what to expect in the next few days – then wait for the body to heal.
At best, most young children will start to get better after about three days, but symptoms linger for weeks. This makes for a miserable child and worried, exhausted parents.
As a fellow parent, I feel you!
While time at home will fix most, many infants aren’t this lucky. RSV bronchiolitis is the leading cause of hospitalizations in children, with upwards of 100,000 admissions every year and a price tag of $734 million in hospital costs. Productivity losses from parents needing to stay home to care for their little ones are also substantial, totaling about $17 million annually.
But beginning this year, with a single injection, millions of parents and children (literally!) will breathe easier.
This novel vaccine works by offering long-lasting ‘recognition’ of RSV, priming the immune system to quickly detect and destroy the virus using its own defenses. The studies conducted found a 75% risk reduction in medically attended RSV disease. The clinical data show it is safe; I would recommend it to my friends and family.
If this seems too easy, well, here’s the rub. The vaccine has a significant purchase price, and with no guarantee yet that commercial payors will reimburse for the vaccine, few if any pediatric clinics will have the overhead to stock the vaccine for risk of being stuck with the bill.
For families without insurance, underinsured or with Medicaid, the vaccine will be available free through a program called Vaccines For Children. The program is not available, however, in most newborn nurseries or private practices. Finding an external VFC site, such as Super Shot in Fort Wayne, will thankfully be an option for those who qualify.
But for the majority with commercial insurance, you will likely pay out of pocket until the payors update their data to reflect coverage and reimbursement for the vaccine.
I’m beyond frustrated that our health care system will fail to protect our children from a dangerous disease when an effective preventive treatment is available. I’ll remind the readers of a recent viral pest and how our health care system didn’t balk at all ensuring free, seamless access to vaccines.
Our government, thankfully, recognized the obvious benefits of providing protection to every human regardless of insurance payor, shielding patients from cost-sharing and providing clinic access to the vaccine without sweating the financial risk.
Understanding that COVID-19 was a public health emergency that resulted in the death of more than a million Americans, including roughly 800 children, I still believe there is ample urgency to expect a similar effort for our most vulnerable children this fall.
The leaves are already starting to change color, meaning RSV season is right around the corner and time is running out.
Contacting your senator or congressman to advocate for federal support is likely the only strategy to enable our clinics and nurseries to stock and administer until a cumbersome commercial payor system kicks in.
I called mine, and reminded them of the many sacrifices children made in the past few years to protect adults from COVID-19. It’s time we returned the favor and invest every effort to make sure every infant has access to RSV protection.
Dr. Tony GiaQuinta is a Fort Wayne pediatrician.