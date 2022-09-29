After you walk through the archway with “cancer” inscribed overhead, you enter new territory.
A glass door falls shut behind you. Latches. And locks.
You can look through the glass door, you can see what you left behind, but there’s no going back. You’re in Cancer Territory now.
You’ve brought your disease with you. Along with all the doubts and uncertainties that accompany it. All your questions with the several half-answers you received.
After your diagnosis and during your time of uncertainty, you asked, “Is my condition life-threatening?” You want to know about your survivability. Of course. Will this disease kill you? Yes or no. But you don’t get a straight yes or no.
You get a statistic. You get data. You hear that this one condition has a 50% survival rate after two years. With this related condition there is more than an 80% chance of surviving for three to five years.
You ask, though, “But what about me? Specifically. In my case?” But the answers from the experts remain statistical. Impersonal. No one tells you precisely what to expect, perhaps, because no one can tell you what you want to hear.
It’s with this sense of dread and uncertainty that you enter the Cancer Institute on a bright and luscious summer day, in loose-fitting clothes and sporting your new sandals.
At the entrance, a pair of middle-aged women, in colorful coordinated dress, greet you with warm smiles behind their surgical masks. You must look lost, or else they can spot a newbie.
“Let me help you,” one of the women says, and walks you inside the few feet to the reception desk.
The masked woman behind this desk looks up and greets you kindly. You tell her you’re here to start … but the words stick in your throat.
She jumps up from behind her desk and says, “I know exactly where you need to go.” And she walks you across the bright and airy atrium, so full of sunshine and potted trees that if it weren’t for the climate control you could imagine being outside in a city park.
She presents you to a woman behind a second reception desk tucked into a small alcove off the atrium.
This receptionist immediately greets you as if she’d been waiting for you all morning and is so happy you could make it. She too pops up from behind her plasticine shield and beckons you to follow her to a chair, which you could have easily found yourself, and asks you to please take a seat.
“Would you like a coffee, or a hot chocolate? Or maybe something cold to drink? It is hot today, isn’t it?”
You hesitate because in your entire lifetime you’ve never once been offered a refreshment while waiting for any doctor or dentist anywhere in the world. “Or maybe you’d like a cookie or a muffin?”
Then you laugh. And catch yourself not to make her feel uncomfortable. “Thank you. It’s just … I never … Yes. Something cold. A juice?”
As the masked receptionist disappears in search of your refreshment, you feel something well up inside you. Whether it’s a surge of feel-good endorphins or a reduction in stress-inducing cortisol – whatever it is – you feel softened. And strengthened. At your entrance to the institute.
Sipping your apple juice, you feel like a person, not a medical statistic, as you wait for the next door to open where you’ll start the treatment that your oncology doctor described as the toughest thing you’ll ever go through in your life.
Institutional policy is only as good as the individuals who carry it out.
My deepest thanks to the kind ladies at the entrance to Parkview Cancer Institute.
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.”
– Mother Theresa
Mark Rudolph is a Fort Wayne resident.