For more than 50 years, the organized labor community, community partners and affiliates have sponsored a free Labor Day picnic in the northeast Indiana community.
It’s a labor of love to plan and execute the many working parts of this event; it’s something in which we take a great deal of pride.
The past two years, thanks to the pandemic, we were unable to throw this big party celebrating our community. Despite all of our planning and prayers, it clearly was not a reasonable health risk for this community in which we live, work and play.
This year is different; this year, we are back!
Hundreds of volunteer hours have gone into the planning, financing and work on logistics for the 2022 Labor Day Picnic.
Labor unions are the way workers make their voices heard inside the workplace. The larger the company, the more difficult it is for an individual to be heard, understood, and allowed to be and do what they need to do to live their best lives.
Being a member of a union gives a person a voice. The union member is no longer alone when they need to speak to the boss. Thanks to a labor law known as Weingarten Rights, members have the right to have a fellow union member with them in situations which may lead to disciplinary action.
When you are a member of a labor union, you are the union, and you are never alone.
Labor unions help workers negotiate for a living wage. Labor unions help women earn equal pay. Labor unions fight for people inside and outside the facilities they represent by raising the prevailing wage in an area. Prevailing wages are the average wages, usual benefits and overtime paid to the majority of workers in an area.
It’s difficult to find workers if you don’t pay as well as the guy next door.
Competition is the American way, and labor unions help workers win.
Labor unions have educated workers to fight for rights and benefits. Unions have helped workers educate, agitate and activate their co-workers to organize their workplace. Unions have educated workers on how politicians have or plan to vote on bills and issues at every political level, and they help members lobby those politicians to vote in ways that benefit everyone.
Labor union members have fought to win eight-hour work days, 40-hour work weeks, overtime pay, equality in the workplace and laws to help make workplaces safer.
Union members fought to end child labor, fought for unemployment benefits, and fought for workers compensation laws and employer-based health coverage. Members of unions overall earn 19% more than nonunion workers.
Union members have worked hard to get all these benefits and more, things that most of us take for granted.
Union membership brought about the middle class in this country, and as membership in unions began to decrease, the middle class shrank as well.
In 1954, 35% of the workforce in our country were union members. It’s estimated that in 1979, 21 million American workers were union members. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of our nation’s workers are represented by a labor union per February 2022 statistics based on 2021.
That number has increased this year as more workers have organized their workplaces. Amazon and Starbucks are two of the largest examples, but not the only ones.
Workers are recognizing that working together with one another, they can increase their voice, and their power, within their workplace.
Labor Day began as a union celebration, an opportunity to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Labor Day became a federally recognized holiday in 1894.
Understanding the history of workplaces in our country will help everyone appreciate all the union movement has brought to America. Unions ended 12-hours-a-day, six-days-a-week work in crowded and poorly ventilated spaces where supervision was harsh and singing or talking could be punished.
With that in mind, how can we not celebrate together one day a year all the advancements and achievements of workers in our country? Knowledge is power.
Roxanna Murray is a member of the United Auto Workers and secretary of Northeast Indiana NOW.