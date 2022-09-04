“There is no power in the world that can stop the forward march of free men and women when they are joined in the solidarity of brotherhood.”
– Walter Reuther, UAW president from 1946 until his death in 1970
When you ask young adults for the singular event/memory they all share, it is likely to be the collapse of the twin towers on 9/11. For me and mine, growing up in the 1960s, it was the assassinations of our progressive leaders: President Jack Kennedy; his brother, Sen. Robert Kennedy; and the civil rights icon, Martin Luther King Jr.
And like the terrorist attacks in 2001, these tragedies all played out live on national television.
But while the tragedy in New York was caused by violent outsiders, the assassinations of our leaders were caused by fellow Americans, obsessed with stopping what Reuther often called the “solidarity of human brotherhood.”
It is easy to see the parallels between these events and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol or the many random mass shootings of innocents by lone gunmen.
Then and now, these angry folks were motivated by their lists of personal grievances – convinced they were not responsible for their own failures in life, but somehow blaming their troubles on the successes of their neighbors.
Often those neighbors are Blacks or Latinos, union members or teachers or women. People who appear to be doing somewhat better without suffering the curses of the angry man’s personal struggles.
They see themselves as rugged individualists, with nothing but disdain for the solidarity of brotherhood. They regard selfishness as a virtue. Those who see value in working together are labeled “socialists” – people who don’t subscribe to the personal philosophy that everyone must strictly paddle their own canoe in life.
But the bottom line for the grievance-culture folks is that they are mad as hell and, somehow, it’s all somebody else’s fault.
But there is another way to look at life. It is as old as the Gospels of Christ and civilization itself. It is the understanding that selfishness is no virtue, and we are all stronger when we pull together.
And nowhere was that spirit of solidarity on display like it was in the convergence of the labor and civil rights movements of the 1960s.
When the United Auto Workers were celebrating their 25th anniversary in 1961, King wrote Reuther and said, “More than anyone else in America, you stand out as the shining symbol of democratic trade unionism.”
American Blacks had long been migrating north from the Jim Crow south and found employment in the unionized auto industry of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
Meanwhile, Reuther, and his brothers, Victor and Roy, had been beaten and shot by company goons in their decades-long struggle to bring decent wages and respect to auto workers through unionization and the brotherhood of worker solidarity.
By mid-century, those workers, both Black and white, were creating the American middle class. And Reuther was quickly becoming a leader for civil rights, both inside and outside the labor movement. He held positions on the boards of the NAACP and the Congress of Racial Equality.
He invited King to speak at that 25th UAW anniversary celebration, and Reuther himself had previously been a speaker at the 1960 founding convention of the Negro American Labor Council.
President Kennedy often praised Reuther’s progressive energy by saying, “Walter is the only guy I know who can reminisce about the future.”
In 1963, Reuther mobilized the UAW and other unions to join the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Justice.
He gave King temporary office space at the UAW’s Solidarity House headquarters, and provided all the signs used during the march, printed in the UAW’s own print shop.
In 1965, Reuther joined King and John Lewis in the Selma to Montgomery March.
By 1968, after passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, MLK had largely shifted his attention to the underlying poverty and economic opportunity problems of the working poor.
When he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, King was planning to lead a large solidarity march and work stoppage on behalf of striking sanitation workers. They were fighting for better wages and working conditions, and recognition of their union by the city of Memphis.
After King’s assassination, Reuther joined Coretta Scott King and they marched together in the planned event that ultimately took place on April 8.
When Walter and his wife were killed in a 1970 plane crash, she eulogized Reuther, saying, “He was there in person when the storm clouds were thick.”
But solidarity, brotherhood and pulling together for the common good were not just features of the union and civil rights movements. They were something of a hallmark of 20th century American thinking.
We saw it in the New Deal policies that pulled us out of the Great Depression. We saw it in the young men and women who joined up to fight fascists and Nazis after Pearl Harbor.
We saw it in the patriots who gladly paid their taxes to build the American interstate highway system, or to support Kennedy’s promise to “put a man on the moon by the end of this decade.”
As we celebrate the Labor Day holiday weekend, we should look back not only to the sacrifices of our fallen leaders, but to all of the working people who came before us and built our great nation – those who believed that selfishness is never a virtue. Indeed, it is self sacrifice that is our highest calling as human beings.
King once said it is always the right time to do the right thing. We can honor his sacrifice by getting back into that spirit of human solidarity.
We can do it.