After passing through many private, government and for-profit hands, a permit to demolish the dilapidated home at 5405 S. Harrison St. was issued in 2013.
Fast forward to 2020, when I was deeded that very same plat of land for completing an Urban Agriculture Certificate program with the Allen County Extension Office. Just two short years ago, the Allen County Community Development Corporation available lot list was pages long and posted for weeks if not months at a time without much change.
Keeping pace with our real estate market, the most recent community development lot list was up for just days before being inundated with offers and subsequently exhausted.
Our booming housing market, combined with the ease of becoming a landlord in Fort Wayne, has created a system in which renters are not prioritized and blight festers. Because of this, it is time for Fort Wayne to consider a landlord registration program similar to what exists in Indianapolis.
Established in 2015, this public registry maintains multiple methods of contact with a property owner and any agents who are authorized to act on their behalf. This program also requires that any changes in contact information or ownership be submitted within 30 days of the change.
It is also self-sustaining; thanks to its $5 annual registration fee per landlord, not property.
Based on a report issued by the Supreme Court of Indiana’s Eviction Task Force, there were 50,725 evictions filed in 2021. One of the major takeaways of this report “centered on the need for communication and outreach to parties to seek assistance and understand where to connect these resources, especially prior to filing an eviction case.”
Establishing such a registry would increase communication between Neighborhood Code Enforcement and these small business owners to help prevent and decrease blight.
Being able to make quick connections with other community organizations will not only improve the quality of life for our renters but our community as a whole.
For example, the Metro Human Relations Commission could use this list for managing fair housing complaints and sharing free training opportunities.
Brightpoint and Community Development could use this list for sharing information about rental and other utility and household assistance programs.
The Fort Wayne Housing Authority could share information about the benefits of federally subsidized housing and the importance of increasing affordable housing opportunities in Fort Wayne.
The software program, Accela Citizen Access, currently used by the city for a variety of permits and applications, along with information about code enforcement cases, is the same program Indianapolis uses for its landlord registration program.
It’s time to make deeper connections with these small business owners who are responsible for such a vital part of our citizens’ lives. We have everything we need already in place.
Building these relationships and supporting our citizens in this manner can help them tackle life’s obstacles, such as major illnesses, temporary loss of income and substandard housing conditions, without uprooting them and their families from the place they call home.
Sierah Barnhart of Fort Wayne is a community advocate.