Biden his time ...
“According to a new poll, President Biden’s approval rating is at 40%. Meaning that his approval rating is the only thing inflation hasn’t touched.
“President Biden sent a letter today to oil companies and called on them to produce more in order to alleviate high prices. So if you needed more proof that he’s an old man, he still thinks you can get things done with a letter.” – Seth Meyers
“Mr. President, I think we’re past the pen pal stage.” – Stephen Colbert
Rudy at the ready?
“The House committee investigating the Capitol attack today held its second public hearing. They weren’t going to, but then Rudy Giuliani said, ‘Make it a double!’
“It’s so funny to me how in all these depositions, Trump aides are all hemming and hawing, pausing and taking their time to use the most precise legal language possible because they’re under oath, but then as soon as someone asks, ‘Was anyone drunk at the White House?’ they all immediately buzz in like the overeager uncle on ‘Family Feud’: ‘Rudy! It was Rudy!’” – Seth Meyers
“According to a former Trump aide, Rudy Giuliani was wasted on election night when he told Trump that the election was stolen from him. And I am just curious about how you even know when Rudy Giuliani is drunk.
“No, because when a normal person is drunk, they say crazy things, they yell, they sweat a lot. So how does that work with Rudy – does it work in reverse? Does he start talking normally, his hair dye sucks back into his hair? How does it work?” – Trevor Noah
“Let me help you out here. There are five levels of intoxication on the Rudy breathalyzer: over the legal limit, rooting around the dumpster for empties, rooting around in his pants in ‘Borat,’ planning coup in a blackout and ‘The Masked Singer.’” – Stephen Colbert
“Rudy Giuliani is firing back on reports from the Jan. 6 hearings that he was inebriated on election night. He tweeted, ‘I refused all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink … Diet Pepsi.’ So, just to be clear, Rudy’s defense is that he gave the dumbest, most unethical advice in the history of America while stone-cold sober, got it.” – James Corden
“[imitating Giuliani] I love Diet Pepsi, especially a robust, red Diet Pepsi, or, in the summer, a diet Pepsi rosé. I also enjoy boxed Diet Pepsi.’” – Stephen Colbert
In other revelations ...
“Trump took some of the money he said he’s going to use to fight election fraud and paid his son’s fiancée $60,000 for a two-minute introduction speech, which is such a scam, I don’t care what anyone says. That’s an even bigger scam than tai chi. Yeah, oh I’m sorry who are you going to fight, an army of slow butterflies?” – Trevor Noah
“During yesterday’s congressional hearing, it was revealed that Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was paid $60,000 to speak at the rally before the Capitol attack. Well, technically, $20,000 to speak and then $40,000 to please stop.” – Seth Meyers
“They also skimmed off over $200,000 for the former president’s hotels – that was just Giuliani’s bar tab.” – Stephen Colbert
The feeling seen scene
The lawyer for Joseph Biggs, a Jan. 6 defendant and Proud Boys leader, argued his client cannot receive a fair trial due in part to “increased and unquestionably spectacular 24/7 negative press and media coverage,” specifically citing Stephen Colbert.
“You know, ladies and gentlemen, I do a lot of jokes about these violent fascists, but to hear that even one of them noticed? I feel so seen. You hate me, you really hate me!”
“Biggs’ attorney argues that they need to move his trial because shows like mine ‘continue to saturate the jury pool of media-obsessive Washington D.C.’
“They want to move the trial to someplace where the Proud Boys have a better reputation, like 1930s Berlin.” – Stephen Colbert