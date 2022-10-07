Getting off the pot
After President Joe Biden announced he is pardoning those convicted of federal marijuana possession ...
“Ladies and gentlemen, that is a hell of a green New Deal.” – Stephen Colbert
“Can you imagine how many people are incarcerated? Even worse, can you imagine getting pardoned for this after seeing how mainstream weed has become in America? I bet witches probably feel the same way, you know? It’s like, ‘Oh, so these hipster chicks can walk around Brooklyn with their candles and crystals, but when I did it in Salem, I got burned!’ ” – Trevor Noah
“This will affect more than 6,000 Americans. Their criminal records will be cleared. He also encouraged governors to do the same on the state level, promised that his administration will review whether marijuana should still be classified as a schedule 1 drug and gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a bag of Funyuns.
“The move stops short of full decriminalization, which will probably have to wait until we have a President Woodrow Harrelson or something.
“It is the most cannabis-friendly decision by a U.S. president yet, and I, for one, am just glad Willie Nelson is alive to see this happen.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“I’m pretty sure Biden’s approval rating is about to get high for the first time.
“Yeah, the president canceled student loan debt and now he’s pardoning people for weed. I think Biden’s going to be able to get into any frat he wants right now.” – Jimmy Fallon
Go-go governor ... and his new friendIn Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Ian:
“Governor DeSantis has been touring damaged areas to let residents know they’re not forgotten – and one thing that few will ever forget is the white knee-high boots he was sporting. Looks a little less ‘governor on the go’ and more ‘governor of the Go-Gos.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“You’re not allowed to pass a ‘Don’t say gay’ bill then show up in public dressed like Nancy Sinatra.
“Last time Joe Biden saw a storm this big, he had to help Noah collect all the pets and get them on the boat.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“It’s like the special episode of a Disney sitcom where the school bully realizes he needs help with his math homework.
“But DeSantis was actually nice to Biden – he actually even offered him a free flight to Martha’s Vineyard.” – Jimmy Fallon
Check, please
“A former girlfriend of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker claimed in a new interview that Walker paid for her to get an abortion in 2009. And the only way that will hurt him with Republicans is if some of that money went to pay down her student loans.” – Seth Meyers
“So Walker went on the Fox News last night and was asked about this evidence by the most effective form of birth control known to man, Sean Hannity.” – Stephen Colbert
“Imagine being so stupid you write a check for an abortion you want to keep secret. And that card, if you’re wondering where you can even get a card like that, you can find them right next to the ‘dads and grads’ section at CVS.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Defamation of character
“Get this: Former President Trump is claiming that CNN is trying to hurt his image ahead of the 2024 election, and he announced that $475 million defamation lawsuit against the network. In response, CNN was like, ‘Hey, thanks for thinking we have that kind of money. Wow, we pay Anderson Cooper in Panera bucks, you know what I mean?” – Jimmy Kimmel
“He sued CNN for defamation, charging the channel acted with ‘real animosity’ to cause him ‘true harm.’ True harm? They reported the facts! That’s like suing your mirror for giving you cankles.” – Stephen Colbert
“This is true, the lawsuit takes issue with CNN’s use of the words ‘racist’ and ‘insurrectionist’ when discussing Trump. I don’t want to help Trump in this lawsuit, but CNN also called him a billionaire.
“But this is tricky territory for Trump. On the one hand, he thinks that CNN calling him racist hurt his chances for re-election. On the other hand, if he says he isn’t racist, that could also hurt his chances for re-election.” – James Corden
Cheating with the fishes
“At a fishing tournament in Cleveland on Friday, a duo that had been declared winners were caught cheating. Of course, this was fishing, so after they were caught, they were released.
“Now, it’s a lakeside fishing scandal so explosive, many are calling it ‘Watergate.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“I haven’t seen white dudes this mad about fish since Disney announced the ‘Little Mermaid’ thing.” – Trevor Noah