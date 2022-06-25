Phoning it in
“During yesterday’s hearing on the Capitol attack, committee members showed texts that indicated Republican Sen. Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver a list of fake electors for then-Vice President Mike Pence to introduce on Jan. 6. You sent that over text? How do you send bribes – Venmo?” – Seth Meyers
“You know those announcements in the airport when they say, ‘Do not carry onto the flight a package for someone you don’t know’? I’ve always wondered who those announcements are for. Turns out, it’s Ron Johnson.” – Stephen Colbert
Showing footage of Johnson pretending to take a call on a phone with a blank screen
“When this came out, Johnson tried to avoid talking to reporters, but like most things, he’s not very good at that.” – Stephen Colbert
“Everyone knows you put the phone on the same side as the reporter – that’s scam artistry 101.” – Seth Meyers
Tarnished Juul
“Finally, if you are one of those people who regularly likes to vape, first of all, congratulations on being basic, and second of all, you might want to stock up because your supply is about to run out.” – Trevor Noah
“The FDA just announced that they are banning all Juul e-cigarettes in the U.S. Yeah, no more Juul. No more Juul. That will explain tomorrow when you see a bunch of your co-workers sucking on a Glade plug-in.” – Jimmy Fallon
“But this is a big move by the FDA because you realize Juul is the iconic vaping brand. So by them doing this, it is like going after soda by banning Coke, or going after Coke by banning Don Jr.” – Trevor Noah
“It’s a tough day for everyone who loves ingesting chemicals, you know what I’m saying? Can’t even huff gas anymore – it’s too expensive.” – Jimmy Fallon
Summer ... my time of year
“Thank you for joining us on the first day of summer, which is wild. This is the day when both the sun and Jimmy Kimmel are said to be at their highest.” – Sean Hayes, guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Today is also known as the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year, which is funny, because I thought the longest day of the year was the time I saw Steven Seagal do Shakespeare in the park.
“Out of all the days in the year, this is the one where we get the most sunlight, so if you were still sad today, I hate to break to it you, but your seasonal depression is just regular depression.” – Sean Hayes
“Of course I’m in a good mood. It’s the first day of summer. I heard so many White Claws crack open today, I thought the cicadas were back.
“You could tell it’s summer. This morning, my Uber driver drove around with the top down and by the top, I mean his shirt.
“But yeah, summer is here, which means that you’ve got about a week until it’s pumpkin season at Starbucks.” —Jimmy Fallon
Pedal pusher“Poor Biden – even his bike was like, ‘I’m sorry, but I can no longer support you.’
“If you want to see that clip again, it’s airing on a 24-hour loop on Fox News.” – Jimmy Fallon
“I think we just found the new spokesperson for Life Alert.” – Sean Hayes
A puppet government?On the fallout of members of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” being detained while filming a Triumph the Insult Comic Dog bit in a Capitol office building, which Fox pundits labeled an “insurrection.”
“This was first-degree puppetry; this was high jinks with intent to goof; misappropriation of an old ‘Conan’ bit.’
“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know what news network you watch.
“Now, it’s predictable why these TV talkers are doing this – they want to talk about something other than the Jan. 6 hearings on the actual seditionist insurrection that led to the deaths of multiple people, and the injury of over 140 police officers.
But drawing any equivalence between rioters storming our Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral ballots and a cigar-chomping toy dog is a shameful insult to the memory of everyone who died, and it obscenely trivializes the service and the courage the Capitol Police showed on that terrible day. But who knows? Maybe there was a vast conspiracy to overthrow the government of the United States with a rubber Rottweiler.
“After all, ... the night they were detained was the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in. Are we supposed to believe that was a coincidence? Yes.” – Stephen Colbert