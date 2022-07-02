Just another day at the hearings
After Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee
“And you heard what she said – this wasn’t a one-time thing. Trump was constantly throwing food tantrums. But what’s interesting is she didn’t say ‘flipping the table’; she said ‘flipping the tablecloth.’ So either Trump was an amateur magician, or he wasn’t strong enough to flip a table, so he just did the tablecloth.” – Trevor Noah
“Evidently, the former president breaks a lot of dishes, which is why his handlers make sure his meals are served only in bucket or edible bowl.” – Stephen Colbert
“That is no way to treat the Secret Service – that is how you treat a contestant in the dressing room of the Miss Universe pageant.” – Chelsea Handler, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel
“I mean you’ve got to admit, though, fighting your own Secret Service agent is genius on Trump’s part – he’s hitting the one person who can’t hit back. Yeah, they can punch back but then they’ve got to jump in front of their own punch.” – Trevor Noah
“When grabbing the steering wheel didn’t work, he grabbed the car by the [expletive].” – Chelsea Handler
“He went for the throat! When you get into the Secret Service, you know you have to take one for the president, but you never expect to take one from the president.” — Stephen Colbert
Back-slapping politicians
“Folks, speaking of Jan. 6 plotters, this weekend Rudy Giuliani was assaulted by a grocery store worker on Staten Island. Before I go any further, before I say anything else, let me say that Rudy Giuliani is fine, other than the fact that he remains Rudy Giuliani.
“After the video evidence came out, the DA released the assailant, who also had the charges against him reduced. They’ve gone from felony assault down to back-tap with intent to ‘Hey!’
“Rudy remains undaunted. His son, Andrew, (says) we don’t have to worry about Rudy because he’s ‘tough as nails.’ And just like nails, he’s always hammered.” – Stephen Colbert
“It’s been a tough couple of days for the Giuliani family. First, Rudy Giuliani – I don’t know if you heard this – he claimed that he was assaulted at a grocery store, but security footage showed that it was more of a pat on his back. And then, last night, Rudy’s son Andrew Giuliani lost the Republican primary for New York governor. Yeah. His biggest weakness? Name recognition.
“It was a tough night for Andrew. He gave his dad a big hug, and then Rudy accused him of assault.” – Jimmy Fallon
“Andrew, honey, I hope you know that you lost, not because of your swollen bee sting head, or because you’ve got a smile like a jack-o’-lantern, or because you have zero qualifications.
“You lost because your last name is now toxic, because your dad had one week after 9/11 when he was considered a hero, but then he blew it when he went [expletive] nuts.
“There are so many questions left unanswered. Would Andrew have lost if his dad didn’t try to overthrow democracy from a landscaping store, or sweat gravy during a press conference? We’ll never know.” – Chelsea Handler for Jimmy Kimmel
Hosts v. Dobbs decision
“Jimmy is off right now doing whatever the [expletive] he wants with his body.
“Remember like five days ago when Fox News told us the biggest threat facing America was drag queens? That was cute.
“At this point I’d probably have more rights if my vagina was an AR-15.
“Not only has this decision further divided our country, most families now have two separate group texts going: one with relatives who support the rights of women and one with the relatives who live in Florida.” – Chelsea Handler, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel
“Everyone is talking about the Supreme Court after they made some pretty major decisions over the last few days, and let me just sum it up for you: They basically said whether it’s a gun or a baby, you’re carrying something.” – Jimmy Fallon