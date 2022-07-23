We’re melting – what a world!
“So the president held a press conference today to announce new steps to combat climate change but stopped short of declaring a national emergency. Yeah, you don’t want to call a climate emergency too early – you’ve got to wait until our internal temperature is 165 degrees in the thigh. Then we’re safe to eat.” – Stephen Colbert
“Unfortunately, Biden’s speech was cut short when the teleprompter burst into flame.
“Seriously, even the climate change deniers were like, ‘Do you mind if we protest inside? It’s hot as hell out here.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
Going back in time“The house has officially passed a bill legalizing gay and interracial marriage, which is a great victory for 1995.
“Everyone is still shellshocked by the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Although this made conservatives happy because they finally made government small enough to fit inside a woman’s vagina, everyone else was pretty furious.
“And people weren’t just angry at the Supreme Court. No, they were pissed at Democrats because they didn’t codify Roe v. Wade. I don’t know about you, but I haven’t said ‘codified’ this much in my entire life.
“I mean I don’t even know what the argument is against gay marriage – what’s the argument? When it became legal in 2015 conservatives all said, ‘Oh, America is going to fall apart when this happens,’ and yeah, it kind of did but that’s not ’cause of gay marriage.” – Trevor Noah
How hot is it?“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it is hot. It is hot! Not just here in the U.S., but there are record-high temperatures all across the world. Seriously, it’s so hot, people on TikTok were slapping each other with tortillas just for the breeze.
“It’s so hot right now, the fantasy suite on ‘The Bachelorette’ is just the back of an ice cream truck.
“It is so hot, people are ordering Chipotle just so the E. coli can give them the chills.” – Jimmy Fallon
“The heat’s hitting the Brits extra hard, because the Brits aren’t used to extreme weather, and the houses over there – especially older ones – were built to retain warmth. Now luckily, Brits can keep cool with their light and refreshing cuisine of potted organ meat, battered fish and room-temperature beer.
“Remember when you wished that everybody who denied climate change would go to hell? Unfortunately, hell came to us.” – Stephen Colbert
First bump frenzy
“It’s funny how President Biden thought it would be better to fist bump Mohammed bin Salman because that seems less friendly than a handshake. That’s the whitest decision of all time.
“You know what Biden should have done if he didn’t want controversy in this? He should have gone in for the handshake and then given him the ‘Psych!’
“You know what I really think happened? I think Joe Biden’s team briefed him and they were like, ‘Mr. President, in Saudi Arabia, if you make them mad, and you have, they will chop off your hand. So hide your finger, get in, quick, in and out, in and out. Godspeed, Mr. President.’ ” – Trevor Noah
Again-ifer
“Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly got married over the weekend. Because right now, that’s the only way a Red Sox fan can get a win in the Bronx.” – Seth Meyers
“That’s right, they got married at a drive-through chapel. You know inflation is bad when even those two are, like, ‘Let’s just do it in Vegas.’
“The guy who married them was, like, ‘Wow, you two are the best Ben and J. Lo impersonators I’ve ever seen – you’re really good.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“Love is real! If they can make it work, there’s hope for every attractive millionaire celebrity couple with a skin-care line.” – Stephen Colbert