Why-oming
“(The Wyoming primary election was) the chance for Wyoming Republicans to declare whether they stood with Liz Cheney or Donald Trump, and they answered bigly. The reason everyone was watching this race is because Liz Cheney ... has been the most prominent anti-Trump Republican in Congress. She voted to impeach him; she’s led the committee investigating him. Basically she just will not stop talking about that one time he tried to overthrow the American democracy. That was like, like a million years ago, lady, move on!” – Trevor Noah
“Trump was so excited, he threw a ticker-tape parade made out of classified documents.” – Jimmy Fallon
“But the Liz Cheney story isn’t over yet because she’s vowed that she will still do anything to stop Trump from becoming president again, even possibly running against him in the Republican primary. Yeah. And look, I mean we must admit it is probably a long shot, but don’t forget she is a Cheney, and if there is one thing they’re committed to, it’s regime change.” – Trevor Noah
Climate change in D.C.“(The Inflation Reduction Act) does everything. It subsidizes electric cars. It funds wind and solar energy. And it changes the name of summer to ‘extra spring.’ Hopefully, Mother Nature falls for that one.” – Trevor Noah
“Right after he signed the bill, Biden was like, ‘What are those strange sounds?’ and a staffer was like, ‘That’s applause, sir.’
“Trump heard, and was like, ‘You’ll definitely want to sneak that one home when you leave office.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
Checking in, checking out“If you hate your job and fear confrontation, there’s a new thing called ‘quiet quitting.’ That’s when people emotionally and mentally check out at work and do as little as possible without getting fired. We already have a term for that – it’s called your 30s.” – Nicole Byer, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel
“People in this country are so obsessed with work. Guys, your job is just a place you go to avoid seeing your family, all right? It doesn’t need to be the most important part of your existence.
If your job is 9 to 5, that means the work messages should stop at 5, too. Yeah, that’s right – any message after 5 is basically a booty call. If your boss texts you at 7:45 to see if you filed an expense report, it should start with ‘Hey, you up?’
“Bottom line, you need to establish a work-life balance, so remember, if you hate your job, make sure you also hate your life.” – Trevor Noah
Talking in codes
“Let me just break down Trump’s defense: He says the FBI planted fake evidence to frame him, and now he wants them to return the fake evidence. Even O.J. is like, ‘Yo, bro, you wildin.’
“Here’s the thing Donald Trump doesn’t understand: He doesn’t own those documents. They belong to his former employer, the United States government. See, that’s not how jobs work. When you get fired from an office, you don’t get to take the Xerox machine home with you. ...
“And people are saying, ‘What’s the big deal about a president keeping classified documents at his house?’ Because his house is a golf resort! It has a seafood buffet on Wednesday nights. Come on. This is like if Obama left the nuclear codes at Red Lobster.” — Desus Nice, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel
“Over the weekend, we found out that the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home, including four sets that were marked ‘Top Secret.’ You know Trump just kept those hoping to come across KFC’s secret blend.” – Jimmy Fallon
“The government should do what we do: Just put secrets in a folder called ‘Taxes 2012-2017.’ Yeah, I have done that my whole life. The only screwup was, I did this when I was 12 years old, and then my mother was like, ‘What taxes are you paying when you’re 12?’ And then she busted me for porn and tax evasion.” – Trevor Noah