Another negative for Biden
“Well, guys, here’s some good news today. President Biden officially ended his quarantine after testing negative for COVID. That’s right. And now that he’s got a few weeks of immunity, Biden’s about to rage, oooh. ‘(imitating Biden) Jill, we’re having dinner at seven tonight. Oh, yeah.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“First of all, President Biden has officially tested negative for COVID and he got his doctor’s approval to come out of isolation. Yes, it’s great. Really is great. It is also the only positive approval he has at the moment, you know. But that’s a start.” – Trevor Noah
“Yeah, Biden beat COVID, and luckily, COVID conceded gracefully.
“Even though he tested negative, not that much changes for Biden. He still works from home, avoids crowds, and takes 20 pills a day.” – Jimmy Fallon
Apology accepted
“You know, say what you want, I love this pope. I really do. Yeah, because ever since he has come into office, or into power, or ever since he has gotten the gig, what do they even say? Whatever it is, he has done a really good job of trying to right the Catholic Church’s wrongs, you know? He’s reached out to other faiths, he said gay people can get into heaven, and don’t forget he added a pop and lock to the sign of the cross.
“It also must have been a shock to Canadians, you know? Someone coming and apologizing to them?” – Trevor Noah
Choco Taco no mo
“I’m going to shoot you straight: Things are looking a little rough right now. The climate is on fire, democracy is hanging on by a pube, and just when we thought we couldn’t take another punch to the national gut, we’ve learned that Klondike’s Choco Taco has been discontinued after almost 40 years.
“No, not the Choco Taco! It was the only dessert with as much real beef as Taco Bell!
“Well, I guess the answer to ‘What would you do for a Klondike bar?’ is ‘ruin childhood.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“The Choco Taco is the perfect American fusion of cultures, right? It’s Mexican and sugar.” – Trevor Noah
“(Singing like Elton John doing ‘Candle in the Wind’) ‘Cause it seems to me you lived your life like a taco in the fridge. You’re an ice cream waffle taco covered in chocolate, and I sure did love to eat you when I was just a kid. Your choco melted long before your taco ever did.” – Jimmy Fallon
“And may I point out, we learned this shocking news on a Taco Tuesday. That’s just salted caramel in the wound.” – Stephen Colbert
A pox on our house
“On Saturday, the WHO declared monkeypox a global health emergency. No, no, WHO! No new health emergencies until you finish your COVID, little mister!” – Stephen Colbert
“Why? Why! Another global health emergency? No! We just got done with ignoring this pandemic, I don’t know if I can handle another one.” – Trevor Noah
“The CDC has provided some information on how monkeypox spreads, mainly through direct contact with an infectious rash and bodily fluids, which is why they say, when at all possible, people with monkeypox should handle their own soiled laundry.
“That CDC report was written by Dr. Mom-who-is-sick-of-this: ‘You’re 23, Jordan! Go to a laundromat!’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“And also, why is New York the epicenter again, huh? Haven’t we been through enough? Hurricane Sandy, coronavirus, the Knicks. No, I’m joking, I’m joking – Sandy wasn’t a complete disaster.
“Seriously, people, what is it about New York? Why do diseases love it, you know? What is it about this place, outside of the rats and cockroaches and the subways full of feces and pounds of garbage on the sidewalk?’ ” – Trevor Noah