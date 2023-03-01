If you are a parent, I’m sure you have had the experience of seeing your child crying hysterically over what appears to be nothing. “Show me where it hurts” is often the command that most effectively breaks through the noise. More often than not, nothing hurts at all.
In this week’s metaphor, that child is the Indiana General Assembly.
The alleged problem they are trying to solve is a medical diagnosis called gender dysphoria. Those who have it, and are hurting because of it, are a statistically tiny percentage of young people. Roughly 300,000 13– to 17-year-olds in all of America identify as transgender, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.
But grievance-based GOP legislators and their supporters have volunteered to play the victim. To ease their pain, they are trying to ban treating youths diagnosed with gender dysphoria. That is what Senate Bill 480 does.
The Trevor Project found that 1 in 5 transgender or nonbinary youth attempt suicide each year, twice the rate of cisgender youth. More than half of transgender youth consider it.
Having just one supportive adult, including a teacher, made LGBTQ children 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt in the past year, as reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Remember the supportive teacher component. It will come up again.
Doctors also say the legislature is wrong on this one, claiming the proposed ban goes “against evidence-based care.” But this legislature quit trusting doctors regarding health care long ago.
A second initiative makes it more difficult to protect a child from abuse. This legislation is being pushed because of an ongoing court battle involving one Indiana family. A child experiencing gender dysphoria also began to face a life-threatening eating disorder. That threat to the child’s survival led to the Department of Child Services removing the child. A trial court approved the removal. The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed the decision.
In House Bill 1407, the legislature is attempting to effectively eliminate the designation that protected this child in a blatant attempt to legislate a solution for all of Indiana to side with this one set of misguided parents.
The bill creates a new article entitled “Parental Rights and Responsibilities.” I’ve read this new article 10 times. There aren’t any “responsibilities” created, only “rights.”
When there is unanimous agreement on the matter within a home, it would make sense that the public school the child attends comply with the wishes of the family. At first glance, it seems House Bill 1608 tries to come up with a way to accomplish exactly that. Until one reads the part about how no school staff member can be disciplined for failing, or refusing, to comply with the family’s wishes.
Remember the supportive teacher? HB 1608 specifically discourages that support.
The Republican supermajorities are not really interested in fortifying parental rights. What they want is to make sure Indiana is no place for gender to be an identity at all – even though that’s really what “gender” is.
So, as a parent speaking to the legislature, I want it to tell me where it hurts. What problem is it solving here? Gender dysphoria won’t cease to exist, as they apparently wish, by not treating it. Child abuse is not OK because gender dysphoria exists. And school faculty are perfectly capable of calling a child by the name the parents choose.
A responsible parent would want to kiss this boo-boo and make it better. But the Indiana General Assembly apparently doesn’t do responsibilities anymore.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.