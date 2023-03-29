I have a sister named Peggy. But because “Peggy” is not a saint’s name, my grandmother objected to my parents naming her that. So, the name they gave her was “Margaret” to satisfy grandma and an outdated, dumb Catholic rule.
Peggy legally changed her name when she was old enough to do it herself.
The only place she was ever called Margaret was at school. But only until they were told her name is and always will be Peggy.
House Bill 1608 is an offensive and ignorant bill rolling through the General Assembly. The bill is not solving a problem. It is borrowing a made-up problem from somewhere else and legislating a made-up epiphany to solve it.
It prohibits sex education in grades K-3. Because, of course, that was a thing. Where exactly? Nowhere.
But the strategy is obvious. Part one is to prohibit it where it doesn’t exist, so it appears to not be an actual bother. After no one surrounds the Statehouse with pitchforks and torches, part two kicks in the following year: expansion through the 12th grade.
This is the Florida plan. Learn it now to prepare for next year’s Indiana General Assembly.
As transparently offensive as the Indiana version of this national GOP fear-mongering nonsense is, it’s the bonus section that takes the cake in HB 1608.
The House-passed version of the bill allows teachers and school staff to ignore the wishes of students and their families to use their name of choice. “A school may not discipline an employee or staff member of the school for using a name, pronoun, title, or other word to identify a student that is consistent with the student’s legal name.”
The Senate Education Committee amended the bill by adding: “if the employee or staff member does so out of a religious conviction.”
There is no religion that instructs on this. But lawmakers don’t want students with gender dysphoria and their families to choose their own names and pronouns. And any made-up religious conviction is a justifiable reason to do nearly anything. Particularly if the made-up religious conviction is being made up by Christians.
It’s an attempt to legally protect teachers and school staff from consequences when being blatantly disrespectful to people they are paid to teach. And that’s not how teaching works.
This strained and silly issue appears to be in response to a situation that began at Brownsburg High School in 2017. A teacher there made the religious conviction argument in his relentless refusal to use students’ preferred names. The school made extensive attempts to accommodate him before he was forced to resign, a decision upheld by the courts. Good for Brownsburg and the courts.
I have experience with this. The first teenager I met with gender dysphoria was in 1990 when I worked at the Indiana Boys School. Even in that all-male correctional institution, the staff and faculty were able to adjust and use the student’s preferred name.
The real difficulty wasn’t ours. It was the student’s. This young person had the courage to cope with these challenges.
It would have been shameful for the grown-ups to say, “it’s just too hard for us.”
We don’t need a law. We need adults in the schools and in the Statehouse.
The best advice I got from a mentor of mine when I first started teaching was: “Learn your students’ names. You can’t have a relationship with them without it.”
I don’t give my students their names. They give them to me. And I respect them.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis.