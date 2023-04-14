As the end of the legislative session approaches, we witness the final weeks of opportunity for bills to be passed and signed into law.
One bill that debuted with eager anticipation will not cross the governor’s desk to become law. The legislation that would have formally recognized the pork tenderloin sandwich as an official state food (SB 322) failed to make the cut.
The fan favorite holds a special place on menus and dinner plates across Indiana. Indeed, its presence seemed so ubiquitous to the state culinary preferences that editors for Indianapolis Monthly proclaimed it “might as well be Indiana’s official state sandwich” in an article highlighting a dozen or so restaurants specializing in the Midwestern dish.
Forty states recognize official dishes in addition to a slew of other “official” state items. States have official songs, mottoes, birds, flowers, etc. At the same time Indiana legislators decided not to dish out the coveted “official” designation status for the pork tenderloin, a state representative in New Mexico authored a bill to recognize chiles in what would be the nation’s first “official state aroma.”
Indiana does award this distinction to some items, most recently the official state insect (Say’s Firefly, Senate Bill 236 in 2018). When signing the legislation, Gov. Eric Holcomb joked, “I know this bill bugged some of my legislative friends, but the truth is it is a big deal to young students around the state who have reached out to us in support.” He noted the value of civic engagement and the impact this experience had on the elementary schoolchildren who lobbied and testified in favor of the bill.
The pork tenderloin represents Indiana in the way flattened meat could. It derives from Huntington’s Nick’s Kitchen but has been replicated across the state. Nothing fancy but straightforward, affordable, versatile, good on its own or coupled with savory sides. Some claim it is “Indiana’s most famous contribution to American cuisine.”
Having “official” status denotes cultural importance, whether it represents a nod to historical roots, reflects an appreciation of its impact or even embodies an aesthetic of the state’s image, perceived or idealized. The designation depicts the values and vision a state has for itself.
While the pork tenderloin may occupy more space in hungry Hoosiers’ stomachs than in the hearts and minds of their legislators, the timing didn’t help. Symbolism should be secondary to major issues involving the budget, economic growth, government regulation and other legislative matters.
Even the governor’s office, which championed the bill, did so after highlighting the 2023 Next Level Agenda first.
In a busy budgeting session, with conflicts over social issues, income tax, and dozens of other serious policies warranting extensive deliberation and debate, lawmakers’ plates were full.
Providing the formal acknowledgment of the pork tenderloin may have been too much for legislators to digest. For a food as rich in symbolism as it is tradition, perhaps lawmakers will have more of an appetite next year for the delicious dish.
Seconds, after all, can apply to both meals and legislation.
Laura Merrifield Wilson is an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis. She wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.