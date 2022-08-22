Imagine you commit a crime. But you have no criminal history; you fess up immediately and show remorse. The judge would like to give you probation.
But Indiana legislators stepped in and said you “shall” receive a sentence of three years in prison.
That’s kind of what lawmakers did in a small section of the newly enacted abortion ban – mandating revocation of the license of a doctor who performs an unlawful abortion. No letter of reprimand or probation or short-term suspension. That doctor loses their livelihood.
Talk about a chilling effect.
Hoosiers have been getting a look at medical licensing issues – perhaps for the first time – in recent weeks as an Indiana abortion doctor fends off consumer complaints and new abortion restrictions come into focus.
Over the years I have spent countless hours at hearings of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board, so it’s important to understand everything in play.
The beginning of the process starts with you – anyone can file a consumer complaint against a doctor through a link on the medical licensing board website that directs to the Indiana Attorney General’s office. There are no requirements the person who files is a patient or even lives in Indiana.
This has been evident in the case of Dr. Caitlin Bernard – the Indiana doctor who oversaw the abortion of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. At least six complaints were filed, and according to Bernard’s attorney, the people had no interaction with Bernard. The six complaints came from individuals who are residents of California, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and one from Indiana.
By law, all complaints are investigated by the attorney general’s office, which acts as prosecutor in cases of physician misconduct. If the office finds a credible case, it files a formal charge. Most complaints don’t result in formal charges.
If a complaint moves forward, the seven-member board – all appointed by the governor – hears the case. Five members are doctors; one is an osteopathic physician; and, one is a consumer. The process usually takes months and most cases are disposed of through a settlement agreement. Or a short-term suspension is negotiated with terms to meet to practice again.
About 30 cases are opened a year before the Medical Licensing Board, according to staff.
If a hearing takes place, hours of testimony over multiple days is the norm. It is exhaustive. And the board talks candidly in public about the merits of the case. The board also has a range of options and complete discretion on punishment.
That’s where the new law comes in, though.
Instead of leaving discipline to the board members – as with other medical care – it says the board “shall” revoke the doctor’s license if the attorney general’s office proves the case by a preponderance of the evidence.
That standard is often used in civil cases – meaning more likely than not. That is a far cry from beyond a reasonable doubt, the standard in criminal cases.
A revocation is extremely rare in Indiana. Over the past five years just nine physicians’ licenses have been revoked. Legally, it means they can’t reapply for a license in the state for seven years. A revocation in one state often leads to licensure problems in others.
My concern is that doctors aren’t going to want to chance the loss of their license on something that might be considered a judgment call, which means less access to abortion care. Then again, that’s exactly what Indiana Republican legislators want.
Niki Kelly is editor of the Indiana Capital Chronicle (indiana capital chroncle.com), where this originally appeared. She covered the Statehouse for The Journal Gazette from 1999 to 2022.