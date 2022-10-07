“What we’re getting is not enough,” member Noah Smith said: This is the quote Ashley Sloboda of The Journal Gazette used when reporting on our Sept. 12 Fort Wayne Community Schools board meeting.
I stand by that statement, and here is why.
As of Sept. 26, according to Rebecca Estes, statewide senior talent director of the Indiana Department of Education, there are 1,563 teacher openings throughout the state. This, however, does not reflect all teacher openings, according to Estes, as not all school corporations post through their new web portal.
Therefore, this number is low compared to the actual numbers. We are a full month into the school year, and we have more than 1,563 teacher openings. That translates into more than 39,000 students not being taught by a licensed teacher and or properly serviced throughout the state.
FWCS has 58 teacher openings. Digging deeper, 32 (or 55%) of those are in special ed, which has in the education world long been understood to be an area of concern to attract and retain teachers.
In December 2020, after almost two years of study, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Next Level Teacher Compensation Committee” reported that teachers had been underfunded for most of the decade of 2010-20 and called for an investment in education.
Our state legislators responded in the budget cycle in 2021 by increasing funding for education. Close watchers will tell you, however, that the report wasn’t the entire reason.
It wasn’t until late in the session that year when revenue figures from the state came in higher than anyone could have imagined that, then and only then, did the party in the supermajority agree to the increase in funding that took place. That was a positive step, but still left Indiana spending on education per child less than any of our neighboring states. What we were getting is not enough.
On Sept. 15, our friends at Greater Fort Wayne Inc. hosted an economic development summit. The speakers consisted of thought leaders not just in Allen County but the state of Indiana, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Ball State economics professor Michael Hicks.
Speaker after speaker talked of “investing in education.” It was Hicks who pointed out that Indiana is spending less today than it did in inflation-adjusted dollars prior to the recession of 2008. To repeat: We are spending less in education as a state than we did 14 years ago.
In June 2021, Hicks reported that: “From 2010 to 2020, during the longest economic expansion in Indiana history, inflation-adjusted spending on K-12 education declined, both as a share of our economy and on a per-student basis. Using the Consumer Price Index, real student spending dropped by more than 10% per kid. That understates the real losses because schools spend a lot more resources on health care and labor costs than the CPI reports. So, we understate the real effect of cuts by as much as 50%. In reality, the funding cuts to K-12 education from 2010 to 2020 were the steepest in state history.”
On Sept. 28, Holcomb attended another Greater Fort Wayne program where he stated that he “will continue to push for more funding … (because we) definitely want to attract more teachers to the profession.” He went on to call what he intends “a foundational investment.”
This summer, a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics indicated Indiana was dead last among the 50 states in teacher salaries from 1999-2021, with pay declining by almost 20% (see chart above).
Last year around this time, as the District 3 FWCS board member, I was proud to approve consecutive 4% raises across the board for most of our teachers and staff for the next two years. Since then, our state’s reserves have continued to grow to almost $6 billion and inflation has risen to as high as 9%, thereby negating any raises approved for last year or this year.
On Monday, I intend to vote “yes” on our proposed budget for 2023 in order to invest in our community.
An overwhelming majority of our staff and teachers live and do business in the Fort Wayne area. This investment in our staff and teachers is an investment in the Fort Wayne area where they will shop for groceries, go out to eat, make donations and live their lives. Further investment in education could help us attract and retain great folks to serve the most important role we can ask: serve our kids … the future of Fort Wayne.
So as state legislators prepare for the 2023 session during this budget year, I call on them to keep up the momentum from 2021 and invest in education, invest in northeast Indiana, invest in our kids and invest in the future of our great state of Indiana.
Noah Smith is a member of the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of Trustees.