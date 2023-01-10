Drive around Indiana and you’ll probably notice more homes and businesses powered by solar energy. This saves money and creates a less expensive and more reliable grid.
But a recent opinion by the Indiana Supreme Court could halt solar’s growth, unless our legislature takes action.
The issue is how solar owners should be credited for the electricity they generate but don’t use themselves. When solar owners generate extra electricity, it flows out to their neighbors. Solar owners earn credit on their bills.
When the General Assembly addressed compensation in 2017, they told Hoosiers they wanted to ensure fairness. But that’s not what’s happened.
The court destroyed the purpose of the legislation by allowing CenterPoint, a utility in southwestern Indiana, to drastically slash the compensation customers receive for extra solar energy. Similar cases are pending on appeal for Indiana’s other four investor-owned utilities.
This radical change makes it difficult, if not practically impossible, for many families, schools, houses of worship, farms and businesses to offset the financial investment of installing solar panels.
Under the previous framework, Hoosier consumers could reasonably expect to cover the costs of a rooftop solar system, which typically carry a warranty for 25 years or more, within 10 to 12 years. This ruling could double that payback period.
Higher-income people will still be able to afford energy freedom. But that dream is now destroyed for low- and middle-income Hoosiers.
Indiana trails all its neighboring states when it comes to encouraging citizens and small businesses to go solar, which can reduce wear on the electric grid, increase reliability and resilience at a lower cost for the same electrical service, address inequities in access to affordable and clean energy, and literally put power back in the hands of people closest to it.
Putting the interests of monopoly utilities ahead of their ratepayers – all of us – is harming Hoosiers at nearly every turn.
The clean-power sector employs nearly 10,000 Hoosiers and is projected to grow by nearly 30% over the next five years. This ruling risks wrecking the growing rooftop solar segment of that market before it can truly take off.
And, in an era of ever-increasing energy bills, this ruling will make it harder for Hoosiers to save with rooftop solar. Reducing the amount of local clean energy hurts us all by locking us into a dirtier, more expensive electric grid.
The only winners in this ruling are Indiana’s monopoly utilities who have pushed vigorously for this destructive policy change so they can maintain their powerful stranglehold.
By taking this step backward, Indiana is foolishly trying to swim against several strong currents – federal policy encouraging greater adoption of customer-owned distributed energy resources; a rapidly changing energy marketplace driving innovation and investment around the country; and demand from Hoosiers for local, clean and affordable energy.
This was not the outcome lawmakers desired. But they now have an opportunity to set the record straight.
We hope members of the General Assembly will side with hard-working Hoosiers and fix the law so homeowners and small businesses can again be fairly credited for energy they send back to the grid for others to use.
Ben Ins-keep, top, is program director of the Citizens Action Coalition. Zach Schalk is Indiana program director for Solar United Neighbors. They wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.