Over much of the past three decades, one of my job responsibilities was to make the scene of homicides and other incidents where criminal activity was suspected that resulted in serious bodily injury or death. Those incidents easily number in the hundreds. I remember most of them.
Where homicides are concerned, with the exception of perhaps three of four cases, firearms were the weapon of choice. Like similar statistics from across the country, a disproportionate number of homicide victims in Allen County were juveniles.
According to recent studies by the Journal of the American Medical Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicides are now the leading cause of death for children in America with the rate of such deaths increasing by 4.3% each year. From 1999 to 2020, more than 38,000 juveniles nationwide were victims of homicide.
This is simply a mind-boggling statistic. These are our children being gunned down.
Fortunately, our Republican-controlled state legislature continues to demonstrate that the health and welfare of our minors is of paramount concern. Recently, the legislature has dealt with the pressing issue of how to ban materials deemed harmful or obscene from our schools and libraries. Exactly what is harmful has apparently proven to be troublesome.
In addition, our legislature has jumped into the fray regarding what medical treatments transgender youth may or may not receive (even with parental consent). They also debated what pronouns these minors may or may not use.
This is all for their own good.
I have no doubt that once the morality police make a clean sweep of our libraries, along with ensuring our minors are not unduly exposed to the LGBT community, gun violence will immediately dissipate.
None of the victims I have seen were killed or died because they read “Catch-22,” witnessed a drag show or conversed with someone who identified as transgender. They died because of firearms.
Banning books and shielding minors from individuals whose lifestyle or choices you may not agree with will not solve this tragic problem. Yet this is the path the majority of our Republican representatives continue to follow.
Not only are they not making it more difficult to obtain firearms, they actually continue to make it easier to access firearms (when they are not passing resolutions praising the NRA).
These legislators on both the state and federal level will obviously not change. The only remedy is to vote them out of office.
On the bright side, for all the wannabe ninjas out there, I there was an effort in our legislature to legalize Chinese throwing stars (shurikens). Perhaps we can arm our teachers and schoolchildren with these. That will show those guys with their assault rifles.
James McFadden of Fort Wayne is a member of the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.