Just recently I have begun thinking that I might have missed my true calling to be a physician, someone who discovers illnesses.
I think I can now prove there is a yet-undiscovered disease; I call it “packaphobia.” As far as I know, there is no cure and, happily, no one has ever died from it. I thought I was the only person who ever suffers from it, but I recently discovered that a female friend also has it.
After I do more research, I hope to discover whether men ever display symptoms.
As you probably have already guessed from the name, the symptoms occur when I must pack for a trip.
I pack the clothing I think I will need for as many days as I will be gone. Then, I choose the size suitcase I think will most likely hold the amount of clothing I’ll need and, of course, the number of days I’ll be gone usually decides that.
So, whistling a happy tune, I pack my suitcase, and when I zip it up, I feel a surge of success and go about my day. Soon, however, I think perhaps I packed the wrong clothing; I should have included this or that.
Perhaps my blue dress would work better than my gray one, more colorful. Happily (see, gloom has not set in yet) I unpack the suitcase then repack. Ahh, that’s done. Think I’ll go have lunch.
Just as I’m finishing, I get a weather report that the prediction has changed, and the weather will be very cold. Gloomily, I unpack my shorts and substitute long pants and cram in a sweater or two and a heavy sweatshirt. It’s getting harder and harder to zip my suitcase closed and maintain a positive attitude.
Now the choice becomes: Maybe I should pack two suitcases instead of one? Since we’re flying, I have to consider added cost and the weight of each piece of luggage. Maybe I don’t need two suitcases, just a larger one than the one I have already packed.
So, I retrieve my larger suitcase and repack again, hoping it won’t weigh over the allotted amount. This is starting to become agonizing.
As I do this, I think of the two resourceful young women who recently, when told their luggage was overweight and they would be charged, took their luggage into the restroom and each layered themselves with multiple layers of clothing. There’s no limit to that, they reasoned.
One of them, I think, even pretended to be pregnant and stuffed many items under her shirt in the middle of her body.
This occurrence made the news that day. I have no idea if they were allowed on the plane or not, but I didn’t want to take that gamble myself. Besides, I’m probably too old to pretend I’m pregnant.
This is the quote from my friend that led me to believe I am not the only sufferer of this illness: “I always overpack. I could have an extra suitcase just for shoes because I never know what I will feel like wearing or what we will be doing!”
I smiled as I read that, but I think the symptoms of her variance show hope. I emailed her back that I thought she could control the disease by asking ahead of time this simple question: What will we be doing while we are with you?
The most recent flare-up of my packaphobia occurred while I was preparing to fly to North Carolina for the outdoor wedding of my grandson. My daughter-in-law had emailed, “Bring a winter coat. It’s going to be rainy and cold.” So, I packed my winter coat and warm clothing.
However, the heavens smiled on the wedding, and it was a gorgeous, sunny day. I did feel a little out of place in my winter coat and boots, but everyone seemed to accept that as part of my illness and IQ, and we all enjoyed a lovely event.
If you also suffer from packaphobia, take heart. You are not alone in your dysfunction, and as of now it is not known to be terminal. However, you might land in jail if you forget to put anything at all in your suitcase and try to get into Disneyland naked.
In that case, please consult your physician. I’m sure he can help you.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.