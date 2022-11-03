What motivates you to vote in this midterm election?
Is it the economy? Inflation?
Is it violence and crime?
Is it health care? Abortion rights?
Is it the environment?
Are you voting for your own self-interest?
Nine of the 10 poorest states are Republican. Ninety-five of the 100 poorest counties are Republican.
The states with the highest homicide rates are all Republican. Most homicides are gun-related and directly related to the gun population and open-carry laws passed despite opposition from the full spectrum of law enforcement agencies.
Republican states have the highest infant mortality rates, the highest rates of federal dependency, lowest educational outcomes and lowest quality of life index.
Hoosiers live with the third-worst maternal mortality rate in the USA (the USA is the worst developed country in the world for maternal mortality). This rate has been rising since 1990 and will only increase under the strict measures of SB 1 and proposed amended legislation.
Indiana ranks 51st out of all states and Washington, D.C., for transparency and enforcement of campaign finance laws. The Indiana Republican supermajority has rigged the system to keep itself funded by special interest groups the public is not allowed to identify. (Indiana is so low on this measurement that it ranks eight points lower than the next lowest state.)
It’s not surprising that Indiana business ranks 49th in the amount charged to cover medical costs associated with workplace injuries. Worker comp insurance rates have just been decreased to further lighten the burden on Indiana businesses.
Indiana boasts 25,000 miles of polluted rivers and streams, the most of any state in the union – mostly agricultural runoff, which is unregulated at the state and federal levels.
Of the 10 states that account for 51% of the USA’s carbon dioxide pollution (which drives climate change and higher temperatures), Indiana is the eighth worst state on that list. Indiana burns more coal than all but two other states and has never required electric utilities to generate more power from renewables.
In smoking and tobacco use, at this late stage in our collective knowledge about the health and economic damage caused by tobacco use, Indiana ranks 45th. Even though the casino industry has acknowledged that indoor smoke-free casinos generate more revenue than smoke-filled parlors, Indiana still does not require casinos to implement smoke-free policies.
In obesity, Indiana ranks 46th. Public health funding, 45th. Social support and engagement, 43rd. Preventable hospital care, 42nd. Residential segregation, 40th.
Rankings such as these shift slowly over time, but in the case of our state, governed by a Republican supermajority, the trends are not encouraging.
The legislature has taken its eye off quality of life in favor of “fiscal management” at a time when food insecurity in Allen County impacts one out of eight of your fellow citizens. When affordable housing challenges nearly one of every two inhabitants. When homelessness and child care deserts increase the burden on the least fortunate among us.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch recently took a victory lap touting “17 years of fiscal conservative leadership.” Bragging about “healthy surpluses.” At a time when businesses are making excessive profits by using the pandemic as cover to raise prices and gouge the consumer. (The top seven oil firms are on course to double net income from 2021 to 2022 to $4 trillion, if you’re wondering what affects the cost of gas at the pump.)
Inflation is a global problem thanks to multinational corporate price gouging, lingering pandemic-related supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One hundred countries have an inflation rate higher than the U.S. Every European country and Mexico exceed the U.S. rate.
Ask the GOP, either state or federal, for a solution to high inflation. And the answer is — crickets.
Oh. I forgot. The GOP solution is to lower taxes on the wealthy. Every issue for the GOP is solvable by lowering taxes on the highest earners and businesses. Except this summer when the Indiana Republican supermajority voted to increase the gas tax and further voted against suspending the gas tax.
When you vote, consider where the job growth has come from. Ninety-seven percent of the jobs created since 1989 have been under Democratic presidents.
When you vote, consider who defends your quality of life. Who passed an infrastructure bill to create new jobs. Who made health care and prescription drugs more affordable. Who made the single largest investment ever to fight climate change.
When you vote, think how much dirtier can we make our air and our water? How much higher can we raise the temperature? How many more guns can we turn loose on our streets and in our churches and in our stores and in our schools? How many more women do we want to struggle for health care at the risk of their lives?
And how many more wealthy donors do we want to fund lawmakers in secrecy in exchange for favorable legislative treatment at the expense of the general population?
Indiana voter participation ranks 44th. Let’s boost it.
Vote for the candidates who want to make your life better and move this state forward.
It’s time for a change in Indianapolis.
Mark Rudolph is a Fort Wayne resident.