On Jan. 13, you published an oped about Audiences Unlimited and the amazing work they are doing to make the arts available to everyone in our community.
As the parent of a child with Down syndrome, I wanted to let you know how grateful I am for programs such as Audiences Unlimited and LIFE Adult Day Academy (LADA).
When our son, Austin, was finishing his high school career, we weren’t certain what his future would hold. He possesses many admirable qualities, and we wanted to find a place where those qualities would be celebrated.
That’s when we discovered LADA. We enrolled him right after high school, and Austin loved it from the get-go. He’s very social. Anything to do with people, he’s your man. It was like a continuation of school for him. They offer so many classes: technology, cooking, arts, crafts, social events.
And of course, they have a partnership with Audiences Unlimited, which engages LADA students in a wide range of performances. The artists do such a great job of making sure their performances are completely accessible. Students of all levels and abilities can join in the experience of music-making.
Austin especially loves the music. He will bypass meetings with a case manager, saying, “I can’t stay, I’ve got to go. Somebody from Audiences Unlimited is here!”
Austin was also blessed with the gift of dance. He’s very expressive through his dances, and he has even performed in a dance group of young people with disabilities.
Through Audiences Unlimited, everybody can participate, and everybody brings something to the table. We’ve quickly learned that music truly reaches everybody. It doesn’t matter your ability or your disability. Music reaches something within.
Before his time at LADA, Austin had some tactile issues. He was sometimes reluctant to try new things. Now, he will try anything. It’s broadened him. We have learned never to say never. We never put anything past him.
The staff members genuinely care about all their students. They have asked Austin to be a peer mentor for new students. They might as well have offered him the presidency. In that role, he gave new students the comfort that they needed as new kids. That was huge for him.
I am a firm believer that children learn through life experiences. Anything you can expose them to is only to their benefit as they learn to fit into the world and show what they have to offer. Thanks to LADA and Audiences Unlimited, that is exactly what Austin is doing. We are so thankful for these partnerships!
Lori Hamman of Fort Wayne is a retired registered nurse.