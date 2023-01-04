When I read back in November that Todd Huston, speaker of the Indiana House, wanted to “re-invent” high school in the state, my first thought was, “What could possibly go wrong with such a great idea?”
After all, Huston started high school the summer after “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” hit the box office in June of 1986. Huston graduated from Hamilton Southeastern High School, one of the nicer high schools in the state, in 1990.
He attended IU, where he studied political science to prepare for a life of public service as a politician, which he has done in the legislature since 2012. He also had a job with the College Board, with whom he was making more than $460,000 a year until he suddenly quit during the last legislative session, ostensibly because he was supporting positions the College Board did not support.
But reinventing high school should not be too difficult a task for a guy who grew up in the era of great films like “Ferris Bueller,” “Dead Poets Society,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science.” Realistically speaking, the things Huston now wants to support would probably make Ferris Bueller proud.
As with any great initiative spawned by our state legislature to improve public education, Huston would start with our tremendously talented high school teachers. He would cultivate their ideas and input, seeking the best and brightest to work with business leaders and core instructional specialists from our state universities to see what our incoming college students need and what our students going into the trades need more of and what our students going directly into the workforce need the most before starting a plethora of college, trade school or career options.
No? Not the path we would be taking for this particular reinvent? Just talking to business leaders? But won’t that ...?
Oh, wait ... what do you mean we don’t need calculus? Sure, business math and personal finance are definitely essential to life for all students, but Huston decided on his own that these should replace calculus? Oh, because he never used calculus, or geometry, or physics, they are a waste of a student’s time?
What about the value of training students to think rationally? Don’t these courses do that?
I am kind of stuck on involving expert opinion. I know that I am a strange bird to Huston because I actually went to school to study for the job I now have, a college professor who trains principals, and I spent many years as a school principal before I now teach others how to become principals.
Don’t you think there might be some value in having teachers think about ways they could reinvent high school? I am not a betting person, but I will wager Huston this (and this is one of things I learned from teachers when I was an elementary school principal): When I shut up and let the teachers teach me, I learned more, and other teachers brought in a whole lot more to ideas presented.
So, in case Huston happens to be reading this, I have a few suggestions for his high school reinvent. These are not in a particular order of importance, but they are all important, and (hint) they may be on the quiz at the end.
1) Talk to high school principals who are high achieving and find out who their rock star teachers are who are doing great things, then bring them in for a brainstorming session. A whole bunch of them. And here is the tough part: Listen to what they tell you.
2) Take notes. When great teachers get together, great ideas come out of those meetings, so don’t waste their time with your ideas. Listen to them and write them down. I promise you will learn things.
3) Don’t twist what they say; use what they say. If you really want things to change, use what the teachers who are in the trenches every day tell you to do because they know their stuff way better than you ever will. Trust me, every day I worked with teachers, I learned something new.
4) When you don’t understand, ask them to explain. They are good at explaining; they are teachers.
5) Allow them to dream. Some of the best things I have ever seen in schools come from teachers who have been put together in a room with other teachers and asked to come up with great ideas. Trust me, it works!
Oh, and Bueller? Bueller? If you are too afraid to take this advice? Take a day off.
Michael Shaffer is director of the Masters in Educational Leadership Program and an associate professor of educational leadership at Ball State University.