It’s been 12 years since Qatar was awarded the bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The original announcement by FIFA, the governing board for international football (aka soccer), was met with by a mixture of disbelief and disgust. Initially lacking the tradition and the infrastructure to catch the eye of football fans and journalists, Qatar’s successful bid soon became tainted by allegations of corruption within FIFA.
It’s been a couple of years since I accepted a teaching position in Doha, Qatar’s capital city. Despite initial misgivings, the opportunity to teach an extraordinarily diverse group of university students was too enticing to turn down.
My wife and I came to a city and a country where most of the residents are expat and migrant workers, making their way despite various hassles – including seemingly endless construction projects. It has also been a place where status hierarchies are patently obvious, from Qataris at the top through expat professionals to service workers and day laborers at the bottom.
Since 2010, the World Cup has been on everyone’s mind.
The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has overseen massive changes in the Doha metropolitan area. A new public transportation system, new stadiums, new skyscrapers, new roads and even new cities have all appeared within the past decade.
Today, most every public locale is decked out in the flags of the 32 countries competing in the Cup finals. Banners celebrating football and the Cup line the thoroughfares.
The mood is festive, and Qatar is brimming with national pride at being the first country in the MENA region (Middle East-North Africa) to host this sporting event that captures the world’s attention.
Getting the world’s attention has not been an unalloyed good, however. With attention came scrutiny – a critical scrutiny that has intensified as the start of the tournament neared.
The most damning and repeated critiques made by nongovernmental organizations and the international media have focused on the conditions faced by the thousands of migrant laborers living and working in Qatar. In response, Qatari and FIFA officials have pointed to a series of reforms and some measure of progress: Workers can more easily change jobs, outdoor construction cannot be conducted during the heat of a summer day, and laborers now receive a minimum wage.
Other critiques have focused on cultural values concerning the status of women, tolerance for homosexuality and the like.
Though women’s lives are restricted under guardianship practices, young women outnumber the men studying for degrees from the several U.S. universities with campuses in Education City.
The problematic attitudes and policies toward the LGBTQ+ community found in Qatar can also be seen in Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, places attractive to and occasionally celebrated by some conservatives in the United States.
Overall, while Qataris have sent a message of welcome to all football fans, they have also encouraged visitors to respect the norms and practices of their culture – an acknowledgment that Western values are not necessarily universal ones.
From the moment we arrived in Doha, though, I have both struggled with and learned from any number of intercultural encounters.
Friends and family have sometimes responded to news accounts by asking whether we are “safe.” Some of them seem to view Qatar as an oppressive, closed, even authoritarian society.
And in the punditry on the World Cup, one can hear tones of condescension and prejudice alongside authentic concern for equality and justice.
That said, similarly prejudicial images of Europe and the United States can also be observed here. The legacies of colonialism, capitalism and war have turned off many in this part of the world, even as some people here embrace Western education, consumerism and lifestyles.
Whenever I teach about the nature and meaning of political life, our classroom conversations remind me that mutual recognition and respect are all that anyone wants – and all that anyone deserves.
When ticketing for the World Cup began earlier this year, friends and family suggested I join the calls for a boycott.
As a football fan, though, how could I forego a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be present?
I have seen students and colleagues embrace the Cup for its mix of nationalism and sport – even when mindful of the contradictions at its heart. Professionals and service workers, Qataris and visitors alike bond over conversations about football even though they inhabit different worlds.
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar, I continue to ponder the many valid concerns about the legitimacy of the institutions and practices that manufactured it.
We need to demand better of our institutions and systems, holding people accountable when necessary and pushing for lasting progress.
The protests by a number of World Cup squads are admirable, as are media reports that shine a light on persistent problems (however universal), efforts at progress (however limited) and future goals (however distant).
Effective and lasting change, though, requires collective action on a much wider scale.
A short-term focus on Qatar’s situation thus seems myopic and unfair. Instead, we need to struggle to get social, political and economic systems to acknowledge that standards for behavior in international sport must be universally established and equitably enforced.
Having FIFA and its confederations, as well as Qatar and future World Cup hosts, establish and contribute to a fund that will compensate workers and their families would begin the process of remediation and correction.
In challenging the institutions and practices governing the World Cup, the time to say no may have passed, but the time to say enough is definitely here.
At the moment, I have opted to enjoy the sport, cheer on my favorite teams, and enjoy the Cup’s thrills and disappointments. Regardless of one’s perspective, the narratives surrounding this World Cup should not be reduced to a simple one of good and evil.
Life is messy, purity seems illusory, and moments of glory are rare.