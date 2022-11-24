Let us pause this Thanksgiving and gaze upon the year past with humble gratitude. Life is a gift to be cherished and savored. Grateful hearts help us be awestruck by this precious gift.
Too often, however, our attitude is based on different motivation. We fret and worry, feeling deprived as we compare our lives with others, a particular danger in our age of curated online living. We wallow in the gilded memory of some glorious past and miss the glory in the moment before us. We become cynical and depressed mourning what has been or dreading what may be.
We suffer as individuals and a society by filling our minds with loss and longing.
On this day of Thanksgiving, we pause to choose a different tack. Not loss, but blessing. Not what we do not have, but what we have been given. Not the sorrows and misfortunes and stress we all suffer, but the moments of joy and gift, great and small, present for us all.
Humble gratitude is the antidote to the fear and complaining so pervading public discourse and private thought.
Admittedly, there is much in our living over which we have little control. We each, however, control our attitude. Thanksgiving is our moment to reset our attitude to one of gratitude. In so doing, we may begin to see life as a blessing.
The vagaries of life continue. The stock market will plunge and rise again. Snow will fall and sun will shine. Some days will be like walking on a cloud and others will be like living under one. There will be success and loss, satiety and lack, good days and bad. Life goes on, yet how we choose to experience it can change.
The blessedness of life is not determined by material abundance, nor is it diminished by material deprivation. Blessing is an inner attitude, a way to view life and catch the glimpses of wonder even though they be a mere spark in a sea of darkness.
Blessing is an attitude for living. Adopting this new attitude, we will begin to see each day as a day of thanksgiving.
As a youngster, I met a boy for whom I felt sorrow for what he lacked. He was confined to a wheelchair and knew there were physical realities that would make his life shorter than a life should be.
Knowing him, and becoming friends, I learned misery was not an attitude he shared. He saw blessing in the moments of each precious day.
His blessing was enjoying together an episode of “Sky King,” his favorite show. His blessing was laughter, of which he had an abundance. In the short time we shared life, I learned that it is not circumstances, it is attitude that determines whether life is blessing or curse.
Thanksgiving is the key to unlocking that sense of blessing.
Pausing for a day of Thanksgiving, a time of reflection on the blessings of the year past, is good. Even better is tuning our attitude to see the blessings as they happen in the time yet to be lived.
Ultimately, our end goal is taking this new attitude into the world and becoming a source of blessing for others. It is then that our Thanksgiving Day will be transformed into a life of thanks-living.
Kevin R. Boyd, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired Presbyterian minister.