When we hear the news of families being displaced from their homes by the war in Ukraine, though they are halfway across the world, we feel for them.
We can imagine what it might feel like to be without heat, cooking gas or electricity for an extended period. We can feel a moment of gratitude that it is not us and a moment of compassion for the many families impacted in this way by the war.
We know that many international agencies and governments are working to provide humanitarian aid to bridge the gaps and meet these families’ needs in a crisis.
Right here in Fort Wayne, there are families experiencing these same challenges this year. They are buried under the weight of inflation and the high costs of food, gas and utilities.
Hard-working families are making hard choices about which bills to pay first. Rents have risen, and affordable housing options are limited.
The burden of survival has become heavier for many families during the past year. And it is hard to know where to ask for help.
Prosperity Indiana reports that 71% of the poorest renter households are severely housing cost-burdened, spending more than half of their incomes on housing, with a little left over for other necessities.
“Sadly, Indiana now has the single highest housing cost burden among all Midwest states for the lowest-income residents,” said Prosperity Indiana Executive Director Jessica Love in reaction to the news. “Compounding this concern is that our state continues to have one of the lowest rates of affordable and available rental units. This lack of affordable housing stock puts increasing pressure on families struggling to pay their bills and move up the economic ladder.”
The lack of affordable housing contributes significantly to some families in our community finding themselves on the doorstep of homelessness. Working families, having exhausted all their known options, lose their housing and cannot find new housing in our community.
As we approach the holidays, it’s easy to draw a connection between a lack of available, affordable housing options and the reality that there is no room at the inn for families struggling to survive on less than $26,200 a year.
A total of 74% of Allen County residents who qualify as extremely low income bear a severe cost burden. There are 28 available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income families who need a place. So when the landlord raises the rent, the chances of finding a new home in the area within budget are extremely rare. There is not enough room at the inn for all the people who need a place to live.
Where do families who can’t find housing go?
More often than not, they start by sharing space with a relative. Eventually, when resources are exhausted, they may find themselves in a hotel and finally choose their last option of emergency shelter.
Many families may only know the resources available for support after losing their home. Fort Wayne has significant resources for families in need.
Where should a family look for help before they lose their living space? Let’s start with 211 – the starting point for most to get connected to the resources they might need for food, housing and bill-paying assistance.
It will help connect a family to a list of resources, from cash assistance to energy assistance to churches offering various supports.
If you go to 211 online, there are more than 86 pages of resources for Hoosiers in crisis. It is also a resource for mental health services and counseling support. If you or someone you know is stuck and unsure where to ask for help, start with 211.
Beyond providing a connection to existing resources, how do we ensure there is room at the inn as a community?
We can participate in advocacy for more affordable housing options in our city. We can support programs that support under-resourced families, and we can be on the lookout for those around us who might be quietly struggling to make ends meet and assist them in accessing the resources available to them before they lose their housing.
Together we can ensure a room at the inn for every family in our community.
Sarah Lance is director of resource development for Vincent Village Inc.