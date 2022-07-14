When was the last time at least half of Americans said the federal government could be trusted to do the right thing all or most of the time?
It was right after 9/11, according to the Pew Research Center, and that was really just a blip. Before that, you’d have to go back to the 1960s. Since the end of the George W. Bush administration, the percentage of those trusting government all or most of the time has been hovering in the low 20s or high teens.
This is not good. Trust is a bedrock requirement of democratic governance. When it’s replaced by suspicion and lack of confidence, our system cannot work.
For representative democracy to function as it should, public officials, politicians and policy-makers have to have the support of ordinary people – who can trust that our representatives will level with us and that government can efficiently and effectively deliver the goods, services and policy impact we expect.
There’s no question that over decades – starting with Vietnam and Watergate – that faith has been put to the test.
In many respects, Americans have taken a dimmer view of the effectiveness and relevance of government the more it has been hamstrung by partisan division just as they’ve been feeling left to their own in the face of economic and cultural dislocation.
Globalization, changes wrought by technology, skyrocketing income inequality, slow wage growth, concern about hot-button social issues – all have ratcheted up a sense of loss of control. And that was before the pandemic.
Yet I’m reminded of just how much our government has accomplished – and how thoroughly it’s taken for granted.
People often question the value of government in their lives, even while depending on a monthly Social Security check, or driving on an interstate, or attending college thanks to a student loan, or going online, or relying on the overall safety of our food and medications, or escaping to a national park. You get the idea.
I’m not going to bore you with a long list of things the federal government has done well. But I do want to say that it takes only a moment’s thought to look back – at everything from the creation of land-grant colleges to establishing the rules by which American businesses operate to Medicare and civil rights legislation to, more recently, the Affordable Care Act, enabling the rapid development and approval of life-saving COVID vaccines, and the continued safety provided by the world’s strongest, most advanced military – to recognize the cornerstone role our government plays in shaping American life.
So while government has its failings, it’s also crucial to understand it can be made to work effectively and fairly – and that we cannot address many of the challenges we face as a nation without a government that has the public’s confidence.
The character, resourcefulness and resilience of the American people have always been key to the nation’s success, but so have key government initiatives that marshal our strengths, from good education to basic scientific and medical research to the physical and legal infrastructure that undergird our economy.
There may be plenty of reason to worry about government’s effectiveness, but government must also be part of the solution.
Our charge as Americans is to ensure, through wise use of our votes and our voices, that it can be an effective force for meeting our challenges.