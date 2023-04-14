Many summers ago, Becky and I rented a room in a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The only occupants were our landlady and us. Our rent was due weekly.
When the time to vacate arrived, we were speaking with the landlady and she demanded additional money, more than our agreed rent. When asked why we owed her more money, she told us that her water bill was unusually high.
She complained that the reason for the high water bill was that Becky and I were taking daily baths. She said, “I did not know both of you would take daily baths.”
For some reason I think of that incident when one of professional golf’s “majors” is being played. When we lived in that house, a tornado was predicted for the Grand Rapids area while the U.S. Open was being played.
The tournament was in St. Louis and play continued. The golfers and fans were not threatened by the weather conditions.
The tournament was being shown on national television, and I wanted to continue watching. Becky and the landlady valued safety over golf, so I was hustled to the basement.
Recently, while attending the Masters Tournament, we were seated beside the 10th green, behind a bunker, or, if you prefer, a sand trap. From our left, the golfers would hit semi-lengthy approach shots to the green.
Most of the approach shots found the putting surface. The shorter approach shots floated there, descending from a high apex.
The approach shots hit from a greater distance came in at a lower angle. They crash landed and bounced forward with more energy, as though trying to avoid being spanked on the butt again.
One of those bouncing golf balls leaped into a greenside spectator’s plastic “glass” of beer. Nearby golf fans laughed as he held high his golf ball aquarium.
A rules official walked quickly to the scene. The responsible golfer arrived. The official allowed the golfer to remove the ball from the plastic glass and drop it to the ground. It was a “free drop”; no penalty was assessed.
How ironic, I thought. If, instead of going into a glass of beer, the golfer’s ball had gone into a pond or creek and was unplayable, the golfer would have been assessed a one-stroke penalty. The rules of golf might have been written by our Grand Rapids landlady. If you go into the water, you pay a price.
After completing play on the hole, the golfer walked over and tossed the golf ball to the owner of the plastic glass.
Whether that was just compensation for the golf fan’s contaminated $5 beer is not for me to say.
In an amateur tournament a golfer might, on more than one occasion, hit a ball into a glass containing beer. By consuming the contents to get a laugh from his buddies, the golfer might become unplayable. There could be two penalties. One would be assessed by the rules officials. The other would be assessed by the golfer’s spouse.
For four years we lived in Augusta, Georgia, home of the Masters Tournament. Living there enabled us to attend the tournament and to learn more about the golfers.
Arnold Palmer was an example of a pro popular with many people. Many women claimed that he looked right at them as he walked from one green to the next tee.
One day while I was at work at Fort Gordon, outside Augusta, Becky was driving on an Augusta street on which a golf shop popular with the pro golfers was located. Cars were parked along the street.
As Becky drove slowly, a man walked out between two parked cars and she almost struck him. Laughing, he patted a hand on the side of our car. Then he winked at her and smiled. It was Arnold Palmer.
If Becky had killed Arnie or caused him to suffer career-ending injuries, we would now be living in a foreign country. Arnie was much loved by most golf fans.
My closest brush with the pros at Augusta was when our sons would seek an autograph. One day Dave Hill, not related to me, was signing autographs and asked me if I had a light for his cigarette.
Even if I had a match, I would have worried our Grand Rapids landlady would have poured water on it … and probably would have charged me for the water.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.