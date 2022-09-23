Ya know, I really admire people who can accurately put their car in reverse, step on the gas, and drive backward without hitting anything. I think that’s called “backing up.”
Recently, I walked past a neighbor’s garage. The garage door was open, and I could see she had backed into her garage and parked. Safely! Her garage was full of things, stacked very neatly. There was probably a foot on each side of her car, and she had neatly threaded her large SUV between the stacks.
I could hardly believe my eyes. Ohh, I wish I could do that.
Then there are people who back into parking spaces in parking lots. I often just stand and watch them, and sometimes I’m tempted to ask for their autograph.
They are simply artists at driving in reverse. I suppose they do that tricky move so that when they are ready to leave, they can simply drive forward and are quickly on their way.
I am delighted to say I have never had an accident while driving forward. Well, so far. (Now that I’ve put that in writing, I’ve probably jinxed myself.) However, I have had several while backing up.
The first was while I was at a lake cottage with my son, Douglas, and his family. He had a bunch of guys up visiting, and they were playing volleyball. Now, parking is always a challenge at this specific cottage, and as I was trying to wedge my way out of my space, I backed into and dented Doug’s car door. Dang. I bravely ‘fessed up and subsequently paid the repairs.
However, that incident gave me somewhat of a reputation, which came to the surface about a month later.
I was taking Doug’s son, Drew, somewhere. He was then about 5 years old. He climbed into the back seat, and as I started the car, Drew asked, “You’re not going to hit into my daddy’s car, are you?”
That simple question still whispers in my ear every time I back up.
The next backing-up incident took place at home. We were leaving on vacation, so I was taking our pet betta fish, Bubbles, to my niece’s house to be fish-sat while we were gone.
I was concentrating so hard on not spilling Bubbles’ water that, while backing out of our garage, I backed right into the neighbor’s car that was parked across the street directly behind our driveway. The door of the car I hit was really dented, but Bubbles was safe and I had not spilled a drop from his bowl.
I think I get this DNA from my grandfather.
My mother grew up on a farm and often told the story of how her father had gone to town to purchase one of those fancy horseless carriages known as an automobile. This would be his first car! Anxiously, he drove home, excited to show everyone this amazing newfangled purchase.
As he approached the farm, everyone ran out to meet him and opened the barn door for him to park inside.
However, he was so excited that as he drove into the barn, he forgot how to stop the car, and he kept shouting, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa, Bessie!” He could stop a horse that way, why not this new invention?
Everyone watched in surprise as he drove right through the far wall of the barn.
I guess I should be grateful that no one has asked me to drive backward and park in their barn ‘cause that ability just ain’t in my DNA. However, I can transport a betta fish from one place to another without spilling one drop of water.
I hope I remember to put that on my résumé when I apply for a job with Uber.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.