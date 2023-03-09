“We are not attacking corporations, but endeavoring to do away with any evil in them.”
– President Theodore Roosevelt,
State of the Union, 1902
On Nov. 14, 2019, Faith in Indiana, a multidenominational group of progressive religious communities, partnered with organized labor, Health Care For America Now and the Indiana Alliance for Retired Americans to promote a health care system that places people over profits.
They chose the sprawling Eli Lilly headquarters on Delaware Street in Indianapolis as the location for a news conference and prayer vigil.
I was honored to speak at that gathering about the history of health care in America – specifically, the transition from a service-focused profession into an industry driven by profit.
The date chosen was not arbitrary. The International Diabetes Federation promotes Nov. 14 as “World Diabetes Day.” It marks the discovery of insulin in 1922 by a team of researchers at Canada’s University of Toronto.
Insulin now saves the lives of millions of diabetes sufferers around the world – or at least the lives of those who can afford it. The university researchers gave away the patent to their discovery, saying it would be unethical to profit from a discovery that could save millions of lives.
They helped set the pattern that would be repeated by research scientists throughout the 20th century. When Drs. Jonas Salk and Louis Sabin developed vaccines that ended the worldwide scourge of polio, they refused to patent their discoveries, reasoning that they were already being paid salaries by their universities.
Boy, how times have changed.
Eli Lilly Corp., based in Indianapolis, holds the patent for a popular newer form of synthetic insulin it developed. But the costs of all forms of insulin in the USA have tripled over the past decade, for no good reason other than Big Pharma corporations having had the ability to raise them with no government oversight.
Meanwhile, Eli Lilly typically rakes in nearly $600 million in annual profits, and pays virtually nothing in federal taxes. They pay their CEO a $20 million annual salary.
Americans pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs of all types. The current price of Humalog, one of Eli Lilly’s insulin brands, is $530 for five injection pens. And yet, basic insulin, synthesized in 1922, has been in the public domain for more than a century and needn’t cost more than aspirin.
Even those covered by many health insurance plans still pay hundreds each month for the life-saving prescription medicines they, or their children, need. Each month, more and more patients with diabetes and other chronic illnesses are skipping doses, or not filling their prescriptions, simply because they cannot afford them – often with fatal consequences.
But last year, thanks to passage of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the price Medicare patients pay for insulin has been capped at $35 per month. Other portions of the act will significantly roll back the prices pharmaceutical companies can charge Medicare for other drugs.
A similar measure to extend these savings to all Americans, including those not covered by Medicare, could not overcome a Republican filibuster in the U.S. Senate. But at the State of the Union message last month, Biden called on Republicans to drop that opposition, and urged Big Pharma to do the right thing and roll back prices on these life-saving prescription drugs.
On March 1, Elli Lilly announced that beginning in October it intends to voluntarily cap out-of-pocket patient costs for two of its most popular insulin drugs, Humalog and Humulin, at $35 a month. Hopefully, this action will spur other insulin drug makers such as Sanofi and Novo Nordisk to do likewise.
But curb your enthusiasm just a tad. A news release from Lilly includes the following footnote, “Government restrictions exclude people enrolled in federal government insurance programs from Lilly’s $35 solutions.”
Huh?
Because the Inflation Reduction Act already covers Medicare Part D, is Lilly saying it might exempt low-income people on Medicaid from the $35 cap? And since Lilly specifically says it will cap “out-of-pocket” costs to patients, but not necessarily prices charged insurance companies, it could result in cost shifting and higher insurance premiums.
We will see how this announcement plays out in the weeks and months ahead. But as Richard Fiesta, executive director of the National Alliance for Retired Americans, has said, “We should not have to rely on voluntary actions by wealthy corporations to make lower drug prices a reality. Congress must also build on the Inflation Reduction Act to lower drug prices for all Americans.”
Republican President Theodore Roosevelt was known by his contemporaries as “The Great Trustbuster,” who took on corporate greed and power during the first decade of the 20th century. He was both revered and reviled for his efforts, and was often branded a closeted socialist by his foes.
But his determination to fight corporate malfeasance in America earned him a spot on Mount Rushmore, alongside Lincoln, Jefferson and Washington.
I wonder how he would have felt about the politics of this century. I can’t say.
But I suspect he would have approved of the work of the Biden administration – and now this first move by Eli Lilly – to once again put people’s lives over corporate profits.