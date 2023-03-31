During some heavy snowstorms this past winter, we had to close the treehouse coffeehouse. Nevertheless, we would stop by each day to see if the furnace was still functioning and whether the weight of the snow had caused the roof to collapse.
During those visits we were reminded that not all wildlife had migrated south. We often heard an eerie sound. I cannot repeat it but I think I can spell it. It sounded like “aooaaoc.”
A woodpecker, the only security guard on duty, was sleeping. He snored but it did not sound like “aooaaoc.”
Could that sound have been made by an owl? Perhaps it was a hawk complaining about the cold. Perhaps it was an eagle upset that the lake was frozen so he had to fly to the river to find fish.
One day, while walking the dog en route to the coffeehouse, I slipped on the icy, unplowed road. As I struggled to get to my feet, I again heard that strange sound – “aooaaoc.”
It was as though the creature was telling me I would not have fallen if I had walked with an abundance of caution. From that day forward I have tried to act out of an abundance of caution or “aooaaoc” as the mystery creature calls it.
Sometimes I throw caution to the wind, especially when I try to multitask. A week ago I was exercising on a treadmill while watching an NCAA basketball tournament game on television. While doing so, I also carried on a conversation with Becky.
My right foot went off the end of the treadmill and, quicker than you can say “aooaaoc,” my face was on the still-moving treadmill. The incident did not do my knee and elbow any favors either.
While enduring the physical pain, I searched in vain for some dignity. Needless to say, none appeared.
The result of my negligence is that I have become overly cautious. I ask myself what things I should do or not do out of an abundance of caution.
Should I avoid letting Becky have the remote when I am watching one of my favorite television programs? Though I often fall asleep while watching television, it is irritating to awaken and discover Becky has changed the channel.
Should I avoid faking a cough or a limp when our dog needs a walk on a cold, windy day? Should I feel guilty for telling Becky a walk in the cold air is good for her? Was she using reverse psychology when she agreed with me?
Should I avoid complaining about the rising cost of eating out? Out of an abundance of caution, would it help if I hide my new set of golf clubs in the trunk of the car?
After taking a shower, should I avoid leaving my damp towel on the bathroom floor? I see guys at the gym do it.
My failure to be consistent in following an “aooaaoc” policy has produced inconsistent results. Henceforth I vow to “aooaaoc” and to follow a second policy which I call “DNBAI!”, an abbreviation for “Do Not Be An Idiot!”
Life is a matter of balance, and I do not claim any single policy is perfect. What I can say is that if you act out of an abundance of caution, you will not be an idiot.
I am convinced that listening to the voices saying “aooaaoc” and “DNBAI!” will improve my quality of life. Smugly, I return to the treehouse coffeehouse and drink too much coffee. Why not? It is free for us owners and there are no customers inquiring about the location of the restrooms.
The only sound in the coffeehouse is the snoring of the woodpecker watchman. Outside the coffeehouse can be heard the flapping of wings and a screech that sounds like “aooaaoc.”
If the weight of the snow does not cause the roof to cave in, I will be safe in my sanctuary.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.