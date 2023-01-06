It’s a crying shame – literally, seriously.
The absence of meaningful outreach by Indiana’s executive and legislative branches has too often failed to produce long-overdue legislation that should transpire in any way possible to everywhere possible.
As a result of little to no average-citizen outreach, the general public frequently sees the omission of needed legislation or the creation of legislation that falls short in empathy and understanding.
Indiana’s state legislators in particular need to get out of their Statehouse and go on location to people’s houses, churches, schools, libraries and workplaces. They need to experience firsthand the very real trials and tribulations their taxpaying constituents are dealing with day in and day out. They need to have a sit-down; bring in lunch and listen.
Call this outreach field trips for the not-so-fully-informed; like when would-be legislators were in elementary school and possessed youthful curiosity and openness, but lacked the necessary knowledge and know-how to enter into wise decision-making.
Back then their youthful selves were most likely glad to go out into their surroundings to learn more about people, places and things. Today, these on-site conversations and observations by a balanced Republican and Democratic delegation can spirit sitting legislators to the core issues in their constituents’ lives that need quality legislative action.
Travels to politically supportive silos have a place for legislators, but what is most needed is an abundant, diverse set of community engagement efforts – some perhaps technological in nature, but most up close and personal.
And the burden of on-site visits should not fall to the state’s citizenry to visit legislators at the Statehouse or at a legislator’s location, but rather the outreach should come from the elected officials who are holding office and presumably creating policies on citizens’ behalf. Each deputized delegation should include the recalcitrant because they are most in need of convincing.
Leaders of the House and Senate Republican supermajority need to work with their Democratic colleagues to build into the state’s budget these common-sense fact-finding site visits then initiate them as a regular means of identifying and implementing meaningful, responsive legislation.
But whom do our legislators need to visit and what issues need to be addressed?
Of course, life with its ever-changing nature will identify these challenging issues and the citizens who are struggling to shoulder them. However, a current list is easily created as a starting point:
• a surviving spouse who lost his/her wife in childbirth,
• women facing problematic birthing issues given the new abortion laws on the books,
• grieving survivors of gun violence who are without burial funds and have also lost their prime income provider,
• impoverished households that are unable to provide adequate food for developing children,
• folks who are in over their heads with high-interest payday loans,
• LGBTQ+ individuals struggling with increased discrimination,
• public school teachers educating a diverse student body as funding goes out the door to charter schools,
• librarians helping to unlock the world of thought and reason amid a chorus of dissent,
• superintendents and school boards responsible for all that public education entails,
• doctors and nurses healing the sick while they navigate documentation demands,
• mayors who are helping the homeless,
• homeless individuals themselves,
• recovering drug addicts,
• felons who have served their time and wish to integrate into society,
• election officials experiencing intimidation and death threats,
• skilled individuals who have left or are considering leaving the state for employment opportunities elsewhere,
• laborers dealing with unsafe working conditions,
• creative entrepreneurs seeking startup funds to address climate change,
• scientists in need of research and development dollars for promising work,
and the list goes on.
The point being, the issues are many and ongoing, so our state legislators need to hear directly from the diverse voices of the citizenry to provide down-to-earth, much-needed feedback then craft legislation accordingly.
In other words, legislators need to up their game considerably to get real-world input from the citizens of Indiana who are most directly involved with and impacted by life’s issues.
A fiscally healthy state such as Indiana has a moral obligation to look out for its people – all of its people. Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness – remember?
Is that asking too much?
Otherwise, it’s a crying shame – literally, seriously.
Greg Slyford, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired educator.