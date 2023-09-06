Have you heard the term “livable community” and wondered what it means?
Think about your neighborhood. Does it have safe, walkable streets and housing? Are there transportation options that equitably serve residents of all ages, ability levels, incomes, races, ethnicities and other backgrounds? Is there access for everyone to needed services? Are there opportunities for all residents to participate in their neighborhood community life?
You don’t have to go far in Fort Wayne to find neighborhoods and communities taking action to be more livable.
Last year, the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association secured an AARP Community Challenge Grant to install new seating, planters and lighting in neighborhood spaces that weren’t being used.
This investment transformed an alley near the Indiana Mexican Bakery and the La Michoacana ice cream shop into an inviting space, a place that draws in residents and passers-by. It’s a nice place to stop and share a seat while taking in the charming atmosphere of Wells Street, but it’s also become a popular place to gather for events and musical performances.
So many more neighbors are coming out of their homes now to reengage with one another and to develop new relationships. In short, this community-built space became a place that builds community.
Bloomingdale is now a more livable community, but not only because of the heightened social interaction. By creating a more appealing space, we ensured there would be more eyes on the street and improved pedestrian safety.
Livable communities also enhance personal independence, allowing residents to remain in their homes and communities as they age, and provide opportunities for residents to engage fully in civic, economic and social life.
There’s a lot more information about livable communities at aarp.org/in.
Your neighborhood can be more livable too; small upgrades to pedestrian connections and open spaces can make a big impact.
They are a powerful way to build momentum and influence positive, responsible change.
You’ll find all the tools and support you need at the 2023 Inspire Neighborhood Conference, which will take place Sept. 14 at Electric Works.
The keynote speaker from West Baltimore has galvanized her neighbors to purchase formerly abandoned homes in the spirit of community- and wealth-building. There will be workshops to help you brainstorm plans for your neighborhood, give you tips on collaborating with your neighbors and, most importantly, help you find ways to fund your great ideas.
The conference is organized and hosted by Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation work group, under the leadership of Mayor Tom Henry.
The work group is committed to ensuring residents, neighborhood groups and community leaders work alongside the city’s Community Development Division to create and support strong and vibrant neighborhoods.
The conference is free to Fort Wayne residents, but space is limited, so registration is mandatory. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided for all registered Fort Wayne residents. Learn more about the conference by visiting inspirefortwayne.com.
Emily Gorman is AARP Indiana Director of Community Engagement. Chris Walker is president of the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association.