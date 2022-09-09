My grandmother, Vera G. Aderholdt, is dead as a door knob. She has been since 1990.
This knowledge must be understood to realize the following letter of hers I recently found so politically fascinating.
Apparently, the letter she wrote was intended for the editorial page of the Chicago Tribune and never mailed. How do I know this? Because she signed the letter “V.G. Holt” – deliberately disguising her name.
Why the nom de plume?
My grandparents lived in Western Springs, Illinois, at the time her letter was written, and the Chicago Tribune was their daily newspaper. As a little boy visiting from Fort Wayne, I remember seeing copies of that newspaper lying on their living room coffee table.
Furthermore, my grandparents were die-hard Nixonian Republicans. Hence the letter.
My grandmother did not date her letter, but my research has determined that it had to have been written between May 1973 – when the Watergate hearings began – and President Richard Nixon’s resignation in August 1974. More likely, mid- to late 1973 is when she wrote, because it seems the Watergate hearings were going full tilt but the House Judiciary Committee had not brought its articles of impeachment yet.
But it is the content of her letter that really surprised me. It might surprise you, too.
Almost 50 years ago, her letter says exactly what many folks are saying here today in our politically charged environment of the past six years. So I offer it here, word for word as she wrote it, as a testimony from the grave that some things never change.
***
Some people think the United States and all its intellect comes from the East and West coast with their establishments, Ivy League colleges, liberals and radicals. They forget the Center, the real heartland of this great country who feeds and supports them.
I wonder how so many of the newsmen on TV, the writers and pollsters that have come from this section, can speak with so much authority on how the people here have lost faith with our government and president and want him impeached or resign. We hear and see on TV, read in the papers and magazines that this is true. They should know we only believe part of what we hear, see and read. Most of us listen, study and weigh and then judge, not with emotions but real judgment. That’s part of our heritage and I’m glad we live up to it.
I think the “Silent Majority” should cease to be silent and demand some cleaning of the Congress. The House, Senate, Judiciary, and all the committees of each. Since we are trying to be Mr. Clean, let’s really clean it all up. Investigate all and air their dirty linens on TV, papers and magazines so we can see this as a whole of government and judge for ourselves, before the ’74 elections where the House and a third of the senators will be elected. Only then can we really judge whether to return the incumbents or send in a new Congress along with a new president as some are suggesting. I’m standing by the president we have.
V.G. Holt
John Lohman, a retiree, is an Allen County resident.