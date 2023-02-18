I have gotten to know Sharon Tubbs over the past few years.
We are about the same age. We both grew up in Fort Wayne. We both have journalism degrees, mine from Ball State and hers from Indiana University. We both have enjoyed successful careers in and out of publishing. We both have roles in nonprofit organizations, mine as a board member and her as director.
In our interactions, I find her to be incredibly smart, funny and interesting, with a quick smile to offset the trained seriousness of a great journalist.
It was fascinating to me, therefore, to read her new book, “They Got Daddy,” and explore the many ways our histories couldn’t have been more different as a white male and an African American female.
Technically, the book is a detailed look at her granddaddy – a man she barely knew, but whose work ethic, wisdom, perseverance and faith come alive in this story of overcoming a community’s condoning of racist behavior that almost cost him his life, and definitely cost him his livelihood.
But, in truth, the book is just as much a memoir of Sharon’s story disguised as a biography of her granddaddy, for there is no Sharon Tubbs without Israel “Preacher” Page. Through her journey of discovery surrounding the sequence of events stemming from a car accident in Alabama in 1954, Sharon’s own life came into focus.
And, in turn, mine did as well.
Because my grandfathers were the same age as Preacher Page. They had vastly different paths between the two of them – one was a marketing executive for Montgomery Ward and one was a bus driver – but in both cases, stories passed from generation to generation to me were completely void of beatings, lynchings, segregation, poverty or abstract fear.
How could Sharon’s life and mine be so similar on so many levels, yet so exponentially different at the same time?
Sharon said much of the same in the book, exploring her own sense of meaning and purpose through the lens of the hatred and racism that was part of her family’s history.
Of course, no one would choose to wallow indefinitely in the trauma of our country’s past, but even worse is to ignore it altogether. The real courage is simply recognizing the truth – whether it is as brutal as Preacher Page’s experience or as innocuous as the microaggressions Sharon experienced throughout her life or as dangerous as the absence of any of it in mine, which naturally resulted in my own ignorance.
At the end of the day, solidarity is learned through contact, and even better through shared experience. Sharon brilliantly opens the door for shared experience through years of painstakingly slow fact-seeking efforts to reveal the true story of her granddaddy, the way he transformed hate into faith and hope, and the generational impact of all of it on her family.
After reading “They Got Daddy,” now it’s my turn to use this deeper understanding of the reality of the past to explore my personal role standing next to Sharon and others in solidarity. We have a long road ahead to acknowledge the unspeakable horrors of the past and there is no single solution. But rather than ask ourselves when will the hatred end, perhaps the better question is, where can I help the healing start?
John Christensen is publisher of Fort Wayne Magazine.