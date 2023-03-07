Social Security funding is in the news again.
It is honestly a little hard to tell what the official Republican line on Social Security is. Most recently, both the House and Senate Republican leadership have said they have no plans for cutting Social Security. However, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (elected by his fellow Republican senators), proposed ending all federal programs in five years without explicit renewal from Congress. That very much included Social Security.
Somewhat related, there is periodic hand-wringing about our society aging or, said another way, people not having enough workers. In various readings, I ran across a useful report from the Social Security Office of Policy. The report had a fascinating table of the U.S. population for several decades in the past and projected into the future. The table gave the number of people younger than 20 (kids), those between 20 and 64 (work-age adults) and those older than 64 (ahem, retirees).
Be patient here, but I want to list the numbers somewhat carefully. In 1950, as a percentage of the whole country, kids were 34%, working age were 58% and retirees were 8%.
In 1970, those three numbers were 38%, 53% and 10%.
In 2005, those three numbers were 28%, 60% and 12%.
In 2020, they were 26%, 58% and 16%.
In 2060, they will be 24%, 54% and 22%.
Take a second look through those numbers just to get a feel for how they match your own intuition.
I personally see two important patterns. First, the working-age percentage is not changing much. It went from 58%, up to 60%, is now 58% and will go down to 54%. Compared to the other age groups, that shift seems pretty small.
Second, there is a big shift from kids to retirees. Remember, neither of these groups works much in the traditional sense. That is, both of these age groups typically require support in the form of schools, hospitals and nursing homes. That may require a shift in our society, but I wouldn’t describe our situation as not having enough “workers.”
Much of the discussion around Social Security seems to be misinformed about how savings should work for the country as a whole. In brief, savings for a person and for a country are very different. The reason has to do with the very slippery concept of money.
For a person, saving for retirement works exactly as you would expect. You save money now, spend it in your retirement years. Hopefully your savings lasts just a little longer than your life.
The reason a person can work now, save now, then retire and use the savings is because money is a store of value. It is a record of the work a person has done. Spending that money in retirement is, essentially, our society doing work for you as compensation for the work you did earlier in your life.
Saving money doesn’t work in the same way for a country. Assume, for a moment, that immigration and imports and exports don’t exist. That isn’t a terrible assumption. About 14% of the U.S. population is foreign-born and about 15% of the U.S. economy goes toward exports or imports.
To see how a country saving money to pay for retirees doesn’t work out the same as for a person, consider the following. Let’s say the entire U.S. population was 45 years old, working and saving for retirement. In about 20 years, when the whole U.S. population hit 65 years old, assume everyone tried to retire.
What’s the problem? When a person goes to the grocery store, who stocks the shelves? Who works in the hospitals? Who grows the food? In short, who does all the work? Everyone having a savings account filled with retirement savings doesn’t solve this problem.
In short, money is not work. We use it to keep track of work. But that’s all it does; it is a bookkeeping tool. A really efficient, amazing invention. But money is not the actual work.
That is how I think of the Social Security trust fund. It is a good bookkeeping tool. It is not actual work we can use. Instead, we have to rely on the people of working age. And the population numbers show a roughly constant percentage of working-age adults. In short, we can afford to support retirees.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.