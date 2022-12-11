The National Defense Authorization Act has passed Congress every year since 1961. On Thursday, the House approved the military funding bill on a 350-80 vote. It now heads to the Senate.
Spending in fiscal year 2023 could be massive: $858 billion. And at 4,517 pages, the document reflects the size of its proposed spending.
Tucked away on page 511 is authorization for President Joe Biden to appoint Ulysses S. Grant to General of the Armies of the United States. Just two Americans have been so honored: John J. Pershing, who led the American Expeditionary Forces during World War I, in 1919; and George Washington, commander in chief of the Continental Army, in 1976 as part of the bicentennial.
After his appointment to lieutenant general by President Abraham Lincoln in 1864, Grant forced the surrender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee 13 months later, ending the Civil War. Grant was elected the nation’s 18th president in 1869 and served two terms.
Grant’s battlefield and presidential accomplishments are legion. He is eminently deserving of the posthumous honor. Yet when I learned of this proposal, I had just one thought: Wasn’t he a drunk?
Why would I think such a thing? Because, like many Americans, I’m intimately familiar with our country’s most pervasive and destructive myth – the “Lost Cause.” It has distorted the truth of the antebellum South, slavery and Civil War since 1866, and its reminders are around us to this day.
The Lost Cause has more than one origin, but according to Aaron Sheehan- Dean’s “A Companion to the U.S. Civil War,” its main argument is that slavery was not the primary cause, or not a cause at all, of the Civil War. It contends that secession from the Union was a defense against a Northern threat to a Southern way of life. It portrays the South as more adherent to Christian values, and slavery as more kind than cruel.
“Southern historians won the war on the narrative, kind of, about how the war unfolded and what it means in American memory,” Jessie Cortesi, Lincoln librarian at the Allen County Public Library, told me last week. “There’s a lot of textbook writing that goes on in the South (after the Civil War), particularly in Texas – textbooks that are used throughout the country. And so narratives of the memory of the war are strongly shaped in those textbooks that children all over the country used.”
“In the decades following the war, those narratives became pervasive throughout the country,” she continued. Today its message is hard-wired into our culture.
“Gone with the Wind” introduces readers, movie enthusiasts and now TV watchers to glamorous plantation houses, Southern belles and the good Confederate soldier. Disney’s “Song of the South” paints character Uncle Remus as a joyful and wise former slave who lends a hand to kind plantation owners when needed.
Stone Mountain near Atlanta – the largest high-relief sculpture in the world – depicts three Confederate figures, President Jefferson Davis and Gens. Lee and Stonewall Jackson across 3 acres. Smaller statues of Confederate figures can be found in cities and towns across the country.
And the Confederate battle flag – the Stars and Bars – flies from porches and pickups from the South to the North.
As president, Ulysses S. Grant established Yellowstone as the first national park; signed the 15th Amendment, which guaranteed the right to vote for Black men; and the Civil Rights Act of 1875, which gave access to public spaces and accommodations, regardless of race. His autobiography is considered the greatest of this country’s presidential canon.
Reports of Grant’s drinking, however, were exaggerated, Cortesi said. He left the military before the war and was separated from wife Julia while they were engaged. Cortesi said he drank a lot then, but that brief period of his life dogged him during the Civil War and his presidency.
It’s just another chapter in the story of the Lost Cause. Will it keep Grant from joining Pershing and Washington as General of the Armies of the United States?
“The Lost Cause is alive and well today, but even in the U.S. military, Grant is held up as one of the most successful generals in our history,” Cortesi said. “I think he would have enough support to get it through, but I wouldn’t put it past the realm of possibility (that he wouldn’t).”
Jeff Kovaleski is an editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.