“Summer afternoon, summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.”
– Henry James
Twice this summer, once in June and once in July, I found myself in one of the most unlikely places in all of Fort Wayne, affording me hours of joy, laughter, contentment, tranquility and a touch of eternity: my father’s front porch in the southwest part of Allen County.
When my beloved mother died five years ago, my father made the wise decision to relocate. He was searching for only a few attributes in a modest home: a garage, a driveway, a manageable lawn, perhaps a tree or two, and a place to comfortably sit outside on pleasant days and evenings.
My mom and dad had always loved flowers as the ornaments of summertime, and when I was growing up our front yard was filled with beautiful plants: a triangle rose garden bounded by railroad ties; forsythia, crocuses and marigolds; barrels overflowing with kaleidoscopic colors of petunias; a crabapple tree that flowered at least once in the year; and daffodils and tulips, season by season. My mother had planted a lilac tree in the backyard, offering its fragrance all through the warm months.
Surrounding the front porch of my dad’s home, there are six small barrels filled with every variety of flower, brightening his home and adding a touch of welcomed color to his small neighborhood.
When my father moved in, we went to Meijer on Illinois Road and purchased two lawn chairs, one red and one blue, replete with a small table between them. For three summers now, we have often spent from early evening to nightfall on that front porch, talking about everything and nothing – while multiple, unplanned grace notes have unfolded before us.
One of my dad’s neighbors uses a walker in her regular morning and evening strolls. Early this summer, with a tiny dog leashed to her walker, she stopped to chat with us, mentioning the beauty of the flowers, and embodying in her warmth and grace the ultimate Hoosier neighborliness – sharing with us about her children, her grandchildren, her former Fort Wayne business, and the forecast for the day ahead, a mixture of sun and clouds.
And then, off she went, an early-evening walk before the sunset, her dog dutifully trotting along.
Another evening was animated by the glow and sheen of what seemed to be a million fireflies. I asked my father whether he remembered the evenings, when I was a kid, when we would take an empty jar, run around the backyard bordered by a field of the home where I grew up, collecting the little sparkling beetles buzzing through the air.
He recalled those summer nights indeed, and shared with me that he did the same thing as a boy growing up in 1940s Fort Wayne.
I shared with him the Mark Twain quip: “The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter, ’tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.” We chuckled.
I particularly loved when my father told me, after dinner, that he had an idea: Why don’t we drive to Zesto near Kroger’s a couple of miles away, get an ice cream cone, and bring them back and finish them on the porch?
When we returned and finished our cones while sharing other funny stories about a former neighbor from years ago, it struck me how important the informality of sharing dessert and laughing together really is in the life of a father-son relationship.
One story was so funny to me, it brought tears to my eyes. There is nothing better than sharing a laugh with your dad.
Perhaps my favorite summertime porch memory, though, was the evening in early June when Providence seemed to have provided us one of the most remarkable late sunsets, moonrises and star shows we had ever witnessed.
Variously, the Hoosier sky was lemon, a burnished orange, pearl, red, pink, and all of a sudden morphed into what seemed tiny flecks of purple and violet. As the sun slowly set, the winnowed moon made its appearance, and it was small enough that the stars seemed brighter and more intense than I had ever remembered.
We spent time looking upward and outward; we identified at least two planets; we heard an airplane from Fort Wayne International Airport zoom overhead, its red wing lights blinking; and thence, near silence. Pure stillness. The cicadas and crickets were orchestrating a gentle, rhythmic summer symphony, playing just for us.
It was an ordinary day made extraordinary because I had spent part of it with my father on his little front porch in the heart of the Midwest. I almost hated to see the day come to its close.
Soon enough, it was back inside the house, a glance at the late news, a shared nighttime prayer and off to bed. Before I fell asleep, I thanked Providence for the timeless day and evening he had given my dad and me. Together.
“Stars, in your multitudes, scarce to be counted, filling the darkness, with order and light, you are the sentinels, silent and sure, keeping watch in the night, you know your place in the sky, you hold your course and your aim, and each in your season, returns and returns, and is always the same.”
– “Stars” from “Les Miserables”
Timothy S. Goeglein lives in northern Virginia and is a native of Fort Wayne.