Many golfers love music. Many years ago I heard that Jack Nicklaus kept hearing in his head the song “Georgy Girl” while he was playing in the final round of the U.S. Open, which he won.
I am not Jack Nicklaus. Perhaps I should quit the game and just caddy for my grandson.
However, sometimes in the car I hear these words on the radio: “I told you that I’d never come around again but here I am again, here I am again.” Was that the voice of golf following me? Was I hearing encouragement to return, again and again?
Actually, those are the words in a song written and sung by Loretta Lynn. The song lyrics continue with, “I said I’d never let you get me down again. Here I am again, here I am.”
During many golf outings I have muttered Ms. Lynn’s words, “Here I am/the story is getting old./I know I can’t go on/but worse than bad, I can’t let go.”
Was Ms. Lynn reading my mind when she wrote her song? Did she know that, no matter how disappointed I can be after golf, I do get weak again. I cannot let go.
Why does it seem to me that all other golfers are playing well? Why are they all so good?
Or, as Dennis Linde wrote and Roger Miller sang, “Where have all the average people gone?”
When it is my turn to tee it up on the first tee, why does a sudden wind gust appear? I want to curse Ian Tyson, the writer of the song “Four Strong Winds.” As a stiff breeze blows directly into me, I hear Mr. Tyson’s words: “Four strong winds that blow lonely …/All those things that don’t change come what may.”
The solution for my golf issues may be to move. Mr. Tyson’s song continues with “I think I’ll go out to Alberta, weather’s good there in the fall.” Many singers have recorded that song. To hear my favorite version, Google “The Brothers Four” and listen to their rendition.
I am trying to be optimistic about my golf skill. I get motivated when I hear “Storms Never Last,” written by Jessi Colter and performed by her with Waylon Jennings, her husband. The lyrics inform us that “bad times all pass with the wind.”
If Becky, my wife, and I performed a version of that song, it would be buried where old songs go to die. That is where my typical swings send golf balls.
To be realistic, as John Denver wrote and sang, “Some days are diamonds, some days are stones.” Put a pond on a golf course and my ball becomes a stone, sinking before my eyes.
Who needs the days that are stones?
In a song written by Bob McDill, Waylon Jennings sings, “I may be used but baby I ain’t used up.” Well, yes and no, Mr. Jennings … but we still have your recordings.
One of the beauties of golf is conversation with your golfing friends. Sometimes we give each other advice. Such advice is well intended and often is very good. At other times, as Elvis Presley sang and Mac Davis and Billy Strange wrote, sometimes what we need is “a little less conversation.”
Even when the advice is good, ingrained habits are difficult to change. Consciously or not, I follow Willie Nelson’s habits and do things in “My Own Peculiar Way.” As Willie wrote and sang, “I’ve got a long list of reasons for all the things I’ve done/but there’s nothing I can do about it now./Regret is just a memory on my brow.”
Was Willie referring to the fact his wife would not let him purchase new golf clubs? Who wouldn’t regret not getting new clubs?
Perhaps the best thing about golf is friends. Feeling nostalgic, Roger Miller wrote and sang, “Grant me one old friend.”
To paraphrase John Denver’s song “Perhaps Love”: “Perhaps golf is a resting place, a shelter from the norm /it exists to give you comfort /it is best to have good form /but even if you lose your ball and don’t know what to do,/the memory of golf will see you through.”
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.