There has been a lot of talk recently about the boards and commissions the mayor and City Council make appointments to. These administrative bodies have different roles and responsibilities, but all work in various ways to assist in city governance.
One of these is the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, the volunteer board that works through community zoning issues and requests. Serving on the plan commission requires quite a bit of knowledge and is guided by the Allen County Comprehensive Plan, which directs land-use policies. I have served on the plan commission for seven years.
I am also an at-large City Council member, currently at the end of my second term. As an at-large member, I represent all city residents on the council. When I’m working on plan commission business, I still represent all residents, but in a different way.
The members of the plan commission are tasked with looking at projects to see whether they meet certain criteria as laid out by the community comprehensive plan. If they meet those criteria, the projects – or more specifically the rezoning of a parcel – are approved.
There may be requirements tied to the development, such as not putting a certain type of business on the property, but if the thresholds as laid out by the comprehensive plan are met, the rezoning is generally approved.
This is why the comprehensive-plan drafting process of the past few years – All In Allen – was so important. Community members told planners what they wanted to see in the community for the next decade; this is the implementation of that vision.
Requested rezonings then come to City Council. At the council table, I’m able to investigate these projects through a different lens.
There, I can spend more time thinking about whether the project is right for the community, not just whether it meets certain thresholds. This is why I sometimes change my vote between plan commission and City Council. What might be right through one lens is not right through the other.
When looking at rezoning parcels, there are often neighbors who do not like what is occurring with the land as it will change their immediate experience. This is understood and is factored into these decisions.
However, I have been tasked with looking out for the entire community, and Fort Wayne’s need for economic development, good jobs and housing does have to be taken into consideration as well.
I work quite diligently at balancing the impact on all sides for what is best for the community. As we grow and expand, there will be more opportunities for development and a need for input.
I am very excited to be working with the Downtown Improvement District on plans to expand the downtown district north of the river across from Promenade Park. The city, along with the plan commission and Fort Wayne Community Development, is working on big things in riverfront development.
Later this year, the city expects to begin construction on the north side of the river from Promenade Park. This work will include an extension of the Urban Trail, an esplanade, amphitheater, tree canopy trail, wetland boardwalk, hammock grove, boulder mound, boat docks, river access areas and more.
The old Pepsi site, now in the hands of the city, leaves a 7-acre plot of land critical to private investment on a site that overlooks Promenade Park. Schaab Riverfront Plaza, housed in the old Schaab Metals building, will give way to more than 40,000 square feet of commercial space and an investment of about $5 million by developers. Chicago-based More Brewing will build a brewery and amphitheater near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun streets.
Our community is changing, and although we must be responsible, the change should be embraced for the next generation. The men and women who serve on the plan commission take their stewardship of development in the community very seriously, as do the members of City Council who collectively wish to improve the community.
Rezoning petitions are often contentious, but the process works. And the community is better for it.
Tom Freistroffer, a Republican, is an at-large member of the Fort Wayne City Council.