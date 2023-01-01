I love change. I love new beginnings and the start of each new day. I have a practice of greeting each morning by saying: “Hello, new day – I can’t wait to meet you!”
I feel a similar excitement at the start of each new year – excitement about the possibilities and opportunities that will unfold and reveal themselves over the next 12 months, both breathtaking and challenging.
I spend time reflecting and goal-setting prior to the stroke of midnight on the 31st of December. My ritual consists of selecting specific words to guide my year.
In years past, I’ve chosen words such as “grace,” “forgiveness” and “curiosity.” This year, my words are “intentional engagement.”
Fort Wayne/Allen County is the fastest-growing metro area in the Great Lakes region over the past two years. People from around the world are choosing to make northeast Indiana their home. Each brings value, diversity, unique perspectives and fresh ideas. This year, I am challenging myself and our entire community to be extra intentional about engaging and welcoming our new residents.
It’s one thing to attract people to our community. It’s another for them to feel like they belong.
Belonging starts with intentional engagement. I propose we start by meeting and engaging our current neighbors. It’s OK if you missed the initial move-in, brownie bringing, “welcome to the neighborhood!” introduction window. It’s not too late!
It’s never too late for connection. As our community grows, it is important that we stay connected. Kindness and connection have long been our community’s superpower. These strengths foster our sense of belonging and are something we all need.
And while technology, remote work, COVID, racism and political fragmentation have contributed to a decreased sense of belonging, research suggests that when residents are socially connected to their community, they feel happier, have a greater sense of purpose and are more trusting.
The research goes on to say that when people feel connected to others, they experience better overall health – both mentally and physically.
On a recent visit to the West Coast, I was told I was “freaking people out” by engaging strangers in conversation at a local convenience store. On a trip to the East Coast, I was told to avoid making eye contact when walking down a crowded street.
If the coasts are any indication of what’s to come, we must double down on our efforts to connect and engage.
Hoosier hospitality and kindness are real; they are what sets our community apart. It is a kindness that does not change as our population grows. It is a kindness that’ll likely surprise a few folks. Give it time; it is the best kind of surprise.
With so many newcomers to our community, we have a wonderful opportunity to connect with someone new.
Instead of asking, “Why did you move here?” (as in “Why would you leave the beach or mountains?”), instead affirm, “You made a great decision – we’re happy you are here!”
Add to the conversation by sharing your favorite parks, restaurants and must-attend events, and be open to answering any questions.
Go one step further and offer your email address.
Being someone’s “first friend” is a gift to both of you. I’m sincere when I say, I want Fort Wayne, Indiana, to be known as one of the most welcoming cities in America.
In 2023, let’s also be intentional about engaging with people who are different from us.
Whom will you invite to coffee or welcome into your home this year? Will it be a friend of a different race or religion, someone younger or much older, or maybe someone who lives with a disability or has a different sexual orientation than yours?
Regardless, the goal is to intentionally deepen our connection, appreciation, awareness and understanding of one another; to replace judgment and fear with warmth and acceptance. It is an opportunity to focus on what we share and how we are alike rather than what separates us.
It’s not just the right thing to do, but fundamental to a strong, growing and healthy community.
Maya Angelou famously said, “People will forget what you said; people will forget what you did; but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
This past summer, I stopped and helped a woman who had run out of gas in the middle of a busy downtown street. As we were filling her tank, we could hear a car honking; clearly the driver was irritated we were blocking the street. As karma would have it, the light changed to red, and the car ended up next to us.
I gently tapped on the passenger window, signaling for the driver to roll it down. Once down, I shared that wasn’t how we treated one another in this community. I then invited him to use his energy to make a positive difference in someone else’s life.
To my delight, he pulled over to help. And in that moment, our community became stronger.
This year, I challenge you to make a plan to intentionally engage your neighbors, seek opportunities to make new connections, and start a list of everyone you are going to invite to dinner or for coffee. We are all responsible for planting the seeds of engagement, connection and kindness. Once planted, our community will continue to flourish and grow.
Brenda Gerber Vincent is chief impact officer of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.