Thursday marked a day that will stain Indiana’s history; that was the day the Indiana GOP abortion ban went into effect.
The law bans all abortions in our state at conception with narrow exemptions for survivors of rape and incest, fatal fetal anomalies, and threats to the health and life of the mother.
Much has already been said on the many flaws of this law and the ideology behind it.
We know it will force more pregnant women and girls in Indiana to face real, life-threatening situations, resulting in permanent physical impairment and death, in a state that already has a maternal mortality crisis.
We know it will further contribute to, and exacerbate, the brain drain in our state and our ability to solve the worker shortage as more Hoosiers face retirement age. As state representative, I fought this law to the bitter end.
Today, I call Hoosiers to action, that it be the day we rebuild our state’s culture of civic engagement.
Less focus is given to state legislative races. But our legislature decides on issues that affect your daily life.
Next year, the legislature will be redrafting the state’s two-year budget, which will allocate funding for public schools and public safety. State legislators decide on policy regarding who has access to firearms and health care.
We write the policy on environmental regulations that impact water and air quality. And these state laws are usually written to tie the hands of local governments and their ability to pass any more stringent policy, regardless of the will of the people.
After the overturning of Roe v. Wade with the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling this June, state legislatures face the potential of deciding on laws that grant you the right to marry whom you love, your freedom to access legal contraception, in vitro fertilization treatment and attempt to make other family planning decisions for you.
This uncertainty regarding the preservation of these widely popular rights warrants a refocus to state government.
As the late Rep. Bill Crawford used to say, “if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” And given the far-reaching attempts to overregulate family-planning decisions on the most intimate of issues, most Hoosiers are on the menu with no seat at the table right now.
High barriers and low access to state government do not benefit residents and allows unpopular policy positions to be passed and signed into law in the middle of the night, as were the abortion restrictions of Senate Bill 1.
Our state’s democracy depends on accountability to the voter. When only three of the 62 House Republicans who voted for the abortion ban have released public statements, that’s not accountability.
In honor of those who will have their lives irrevocably altered by this state law, check your voter registration at indiana voters.in.gov. Make sure it’s updated.
You have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in Indiana. Make a plan to vote early starting Oct. 12 or on Election Day, Nov. 8.
I harbor great hope that we will one day repeal this law because I know how devastating its consequences will be. The first step toward that is rebuilding and renewing a culture of civic engagement in Indiana.
Maureen Bauer, a Democrat, represents the South Bend area in the Indiana Statehouse.