Every December, 20 or so friends create quite a spectacle at Costco … white-haired old bats pushing huge carts piled high with boxes of women’s menstrual supplies. We annually pool $500 to buy tampons and hygiene pads for northeast Indiana rural nonprofits that shelter abused women.
Tallied up, our gang buys about 2,700 sanitary products. In the scheme of things, that’s not many, when you consider the average woman bleeds through at least 1,000 pads and plugs a year.
Indiana shoppers pay a 7% sales tax on menstrual items. That’s because our state does not consider menstrual products essential.
“Essential” – and thus tax-exempt – products include groceries, such as flour, water, milk and eggs, and dietary supplements regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.
Also classified as “essential” – and tax free – are BBQ chips, Nestle Crunch candy bars and coffee. Go figure.
Local stores charge absolutely no sales tax on those items … I have receipts to prove it.
But a one-week supply of Tampax tampons? Indiana adds 73 cents of sales tax to the bill.
Of course, menstruation is not a luxury. Nor is the costly lost day of work or school that result from gawd-awful cramps and heavy flow.
“One in four women in Indiana struggle to pay for feminine products,” says Angie Katinas of Project Period, which provides Indiana schools and nonprofits with menstrual hygiene products.
Is this making you uncomfortable?
Frankly, that’s the crux of the problem.
As is the unnecessary insertion of politics into what could be a simple solution.
“Historically, the majority of the people making laws aren’t menstruators,” reports Madeline Barrasso, program and grants manager at I Support the Girls. That’s certainly true in Indiana.
Of course, sales tax generates important revenue for states. So tax the candy. Tax the potato chips. Tax the coffee. Or the ice cream.
But don’t tax menstrual products – truly essential products.
Fourteen states and Washington, D.C., have eliminated taxes on sanitary pads and plugs: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah and Ohio.
Indiana has considered this, most recently in January as a Democrat-sponsored amendment to House Bill 1002. The amendment failed along rigid party lines in the Republican-majority House.
This is not a party thing, folks! This is about your wives and your daughters and your nieces and granddaughters.
“For awhile, I didn’t have to pay for my own products, thanks to my mother,” said Talia Smith, a 20-year-old Purdue University Fort Wayne student. “Being more financially independent and more aware of the prices and tax, especially on necessary feminine hygiene products, ends up becoming a disappointment every time I’m at checkout. It seems the government cares more about feeding the country artery-clogging snacks than keeping half of its population comfortable and clean during menstruation.”
It’s time for a male Republican legislator to propose canceling the Indiana sales tax on menstrual sanitary products. Or: Co-sponsor the bill or amendment with a female Republican legislator. Be an instant hero.
Let’s not make this a party war. Get the job done.
The timing is urgent: The price of a year’s worth of tampons has increased $65 since COVID-19 … before tax.