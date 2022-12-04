Halloween ended a month ago, we have just put Thanksgiving in our review mirrors, and now we look head to Christmas and the new year. A lot happens in the last few months of the year that affects not only our weather but also our tax situation.
We are getting into the holiday season, and typically with that comes the season of giving. The Salvation Army kettles are out with the bell ringers, Toys for Tots donation bins can be found all around the city along with other various charities asking for goodwill to be given for others. If you are like me, you enjoy giving during the holidays and throughout the year to those organizations you love to support.
As good stewards of our resources, we like to find the best way to give as well as to make the largest impact. We look for the “best deal” to stretch our gift. Along with the hustle and bustle of shopping, cooking, wrapping and visiting loved ones, we also must reflect and complete year-end financial tasks.
We often ask these questions – can I utilize my retirement savings in a way that will help both me and the charity I want to support? Is there a way to give to my kids/grandkids and earn a tax benefit? Is it difficult? Who do I talk to? What are these “things” that can help answer these questions?
One of these “things” is a qualified charitable distribution. A QCD is a distribution from a retirement account owned by an individual who is aged 70½ or older that is paid directly to a qualified charity. There are rules for utilizing a QCD, but the benefits can be worth navigating the rules. Who doesn’t like to save on taxes and help others at the same time?
If you are inclined to donate to a qualified charity and want to use your retirement assets to do so, the QCD may be an option for you. The distribution is generally tax-free and does not have to be the required minimum distribution.
For those who have turned 72, the RMD amount is calculated based on assets in the retirement account at year end. The RMD must be taken every year, including the year someone turns 72. The distributions will need to be removed from the retirement account by Dec. 31 of the current year to satisfy federal requirements. Your financial professional will be working with you to ensure these are taken as required and in a timely manner.
You will want to do your due diligence and make sure to utilize your planning team, which includes your financial professional, tax professional and legal professional.
The tax professional will help you decided how much should/can be given. The financial professional will help you decide which assets to give and will distribute them to the qualified charity. The legal professional may be consulted for larger gifts or other suggestions depending on your current situation.
Tax benefits for giving don’t end with retirement savings. The state of Indiana allows you to contribute to a college account for someone, which can benefit both the giver and the recipient. Currently, you can earn up to a 20% tax credit (limit of $1,000) by contributing to the program on a yearly basis. For example, if you contribute $5,000, you have a tax credit of $1,000.
The numbers will be changing next year, and you will want to make sure you are aware of those as you begin to plan ahead. The contribution must be made by the end of the year to qualify for the tax credit.
As a good steward, you will want to make the biggest impact that is beneficial to both yourself and the recipient. My wish for you at this holiday season is to finish the year strong and execute your financial plan.
The next step is to look forward to the coming year, start to put a strategy together on what you would like to accomplish.
Gwen Ruppert of Fort Wayne is a financial adviser.