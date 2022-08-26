Every time they show a picture of Mar-a-Lago – or maybe of Oprah Winfrey’s mansion – I wonder, “Am I supposed to be envious? Am I supposed to admire the wealth they had to have to purchase that mansion?”
If so, I am sure I need counseling, because sympathy is the only emotion I am able to conjure up. Really.
I would not have Mar-a-Lago if Donald Trump left it to me in his will, complete with funds to pay the taxes on it forever. I hope you feel the same way.
Honestly, every time I see a home that large, I think, “Wow, what if I were all set to go somewhere, and I found that I had left my sweater back in the bedroom? Can you imagine how long it would take me to retrieve it?”
I can just hear myself saying to my wealthy spouse, “Just a minute, honey. I forgot my sweater. I’ll just run back and get it. I’ll be back in 20 minutes. Don’t leave without me.”
Perhaps he would reply, “Just ring the bell and Jeeves will bring it. We can take a nap while we wait.”
But I’d still rather have my sweater close by.
Then there would be the problem of playing hide-and-seek with your young children.
I’m sure the police wouldn’t be too happy if I called them and said, “Sir, could you please send five or six officers? My son is missing. We were playing hide-and-seek, and I haven’t seen him in two days. I keep calling and calling … trying to bribe him with candy and gifts, but he still stays hidden. Maybe he can’t find his way to me? Could you please bring a bloodhound? Yes, we can let him sniff some of Tommy’s dirty clothing. Well, yes, it’s dirty ’cause I forget where the laundry room is.”
I’m sure I’m being overly cautious.
If you owned a home that large, surely there would be maps on every wall and maybe even a golf cart or two to take you swiftly to different parts of the abode.
Before these large mansions were more common in America, I used to wonder that about Queen Elizabeth’s castle in England. Who would want to live in such an impersonal space?
I imagined that probably Queen Elizabeth only saw Prince Phillip every once in a while (which might have been just fine with Phillip.)
The soaring ceilings of the dining areas alone would cool your food before you had picked up a fork. I’m sure that for casual lunches and suppers, there were alternate rooms to the banquet rooms where tables could seat 56 people (at least I hope so). Breakfast in bed was probably an alternative, but lunch and supper in bed is a trifle much.
But think of all the advantages, Nancy! The servants, the professional lawn care where you wouldn’t have to pull a dandelion, the helicopter that would land on your lawn and whisk you away to a waiting yacht.
No, thanks.
I’ll take my humble abode in Fort Wayne, where forgetting my sweater is a frequent occurrence, and it only takes a minute to retrieve it.
So, Donald Trump or Oprah Winfrey, if you’re reading this, please don’t leave me your mansion. I wouldn’t mind a million or two. That way, I can buy thousands of sweaters and leave them all over the place, easy to find and retrieve.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.