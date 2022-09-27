People often said to me, “How can you stand to cover Mark Souder?”
They meant: How can a lesbian atheist non-athlete working for the most liberal newspaper in Indiana (from an opinion-page perspective) not go bonkers when writing about a deeply religious, politically conservative baseball fanatic?
My stock answer: “He returns my calls.”
As with all things Souder, there is an ocean of nuance around that tiny island of a semi-serious answer. After all, his colleagues, staff and supporters might have – and probably did – ask him why he so readily dealt with a reporter who had to be biased. (See description in Paragraph 2.)
Souder, unlike many of his Republican colleagues, did not mistrust the news media. And he recognized a basic concept: No one can write clearly about something they don’t understand. Mark Souder was never simple to understand.
He was a Republican who cared deeply about national parks and the need for the federal government to pay for their upkeep. A fiscal conservative with no national parks in his district advocating for additional federal spending instead of cuts?
What was the catch? Did his family own some giant ranch in Montana that benefited from tourists to Yellowstone? No. Souder saw God in nature and thought these unique places should be preserved so others could have that religious experience.
He was an outspoken advocate of Christianity and argued that religion-based social services were often more successful than other approaches and should receive federal money to operate those services – a view widely held among Republicans. What’s not widely shared in the GOP is that public policy can’t pick and choose among religions.
A Democratic congressman asked Souder a gotcha question: Should programs run by Wicca (a religion whose practitioners call themselves witches) be eligible for federal funding?
Souder didn’t sidestep: “If the only people who provide housing for people who are dying of AIDS or who are very poor or who have health problems is a group of witches, then, quite frankly … that’s what religious liberty is.”
He was a Republican who voted against three of the four articles of impeachment filed against President Clinton. Four “yes” votes would have been easy. Souder didn’t do easy. He said lying about sex is not an impeachable crime; obstructing justice is. He knew his votes would be unpopular among many Republican voters and would draw a strong opponent in the next GOP primary.
He was among a handful of Republicans who supported the 2008 bailouts of banks and GM.
To explain these seeming inconsistencies for a Republican takes some understanding of the logic behind the position.
So we talked. And talked. And talked. (Actually, he talked, talked, talked.) Week after week for 16 years, I spoke with Souder more than anyone other than my spouse.
Through all that talking, Mark Souder and I developed a trust. He trusted that I would not burn him: If I didn’t understand something, I’d ask.
I trusted that if he was involved in something I’d consider big news, he’d give me a heads-up. This wasn’t a quid pro quo; it was mutual respect for how each of us did our jobs.
That kind of trust between a journalist and a source is far more important than friendship or liking a person – though I liked him, and he liked me.
I liked Souder because his interests were varied and transcended getting reelected. His litmus test for people was not solely their political identification. He was good-humored whenever I stopped one of his long explanations because of his tendency to jump into a ninth thought before finishing the first eight. (“I know what you mean, but I can’t quote you unless you say it” was one of my most frequent comments to him.)
Within the confines of typical politicians, his hypocrisy was minimal. He recognized that the deference paid by others was all about the office he held, not about himself as a man.
When he looked in the mirror, Souder didn’t see a senator or president (the image reflected for far too many pols). That freed him to work in the legislative weeds where the incremental change in policy gets done but national headlines are not made. His successes were in getting amendments inserted or prevented in legislation affecting drug policy, education, northeast Indiana defense spending, national parks.
Mark Souder was never my buddy, never a confidant. Our world views were nearly polar opposites. But we both believed in the duty of an elected official to be transparent about positions and votes and the responsibility of a newspaper to inform its readers in a fair way.
So yes, I could “stand” to cover Mark Souder. Like all of us, he had flaws. (Remember his tortured logic to get out of his not-quite-a-pledge over term limits? And how he stopped going to bat for IPFW because a student was allowed to produce a play that Souder considered blasphemous.)
But he was quirky (the passion for lighthouses), a political nerd, open and honest in a way most politicians I know are not. He often did or said things that, when I wrote about them, produced front-page stories. He was not a cookie-cutter politician.
And he returned my calls.
Sylvia A. Smith worked for The Journal Gazette for 38 years, 23 as the paper’s Washington-based reporter and columnist.