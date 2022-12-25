A very long time ago, there were people called prophets.
Prophets were those who imagined that the world could be better, and they helped other people believe it, too.
Some of these prophets believed that one day, a person would come along who would bring peace to the world. Those of us who are of the Christian persuasion believe that person was Jesus. And that’s one of the reasons we celebrate Jesus’ birth on Christmas Day.
And yet, even as Christians celebrate the birth of the prince of peace once again this year, it cannot be denied that peace in our world is a long way off.
War rages on in Ukraine, not to mention in many other nations that don’t make the nightly news.
Last month, we were once again rocked in this country by a series of mass shootings, at least one of which was motivated by hatred of those who are different.
With so much violence in the news, and maybe even in our own lives, how are we to reconcile the belief in Jesus as God’s ambassador of peace to the world?
I confess I do not have an irrefutable answer to this question, but I do have a theory.
As a Christian, I believe Jesus did indeed come to show us the ways of peace. It is up to us, however, to choose to embrace and live in those ways.
And here is where I have to say that when it comes to choosing the ways of peace, branding doesn’t matter. In the words of poet Maya Angelou, one can be “Catholic or Confucian, Methodist or Muslim, Jew or Jainist,” and can choose the ways of life that make for peace in the world.
Christianity does not have a monopoly on peacemaking. Indeed, if our history is any indication, we still have much to learn from the one we claim to follow.
It would be arrogant and quite hypocritical for a Christian to say that only other Christians can be peacemakers.
Rather, if the compassionate-hearted folks of every religion worked together in mutuality, religious people of all traditions could be at the heart of transforming the world through nonviolence and peace.
We live in a world that is weary of war, weary of hate and weary of fear. But if we want anything to change, we must start with ourselves.
We must look deep into our own hearts and discern where we might be holding on to hatred toward our adversaries, or fear of those who are different from us. Our world will never have peace as long as we are driven – consciously or subconsciously – by hate, anger or fear.
It should also be noted that regardless of what faith tradition we call our own, or even if we are of no particular faith tradition at all, that in the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.: “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”
We cannot begin to hope for peace in our world while there is still injustice and oppression. We cannot say to the marginalized, “Stop being so disruptive so we can have peace.”
Part of what it means to choose the ways of peace is to work for justice. Justice and peace are siblings. They cannot be separated, nor can we rightfully yearn for one while ignoring the other.
This holiday season, may we all choose to be peacemakers and justice seekers. May we, in the words of one of the great prophets of old, turn our swords into plowshares and our spears into pruning hooks, and may we study the art of war no more. May we instead walk along the paths of peace.
This holiday season, and in all the days to come, may it ever be so.
The Rev. Sara Ofner-Seals is associate pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church in Fort Wayne.