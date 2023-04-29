The novelist and screenwriter John Irving wrote, “Your memory is a monster; you forget – it doesn’t. It simply files things away. It keeps things for you, or hides things from you – and summons them to your recall with will of its own. You think you have a memory; but it has you!”
This is how our young people in particular will remember the scourge of gun violence in America.
Promoted and presented to them from a very early age, our country’s love affair with guns and all that entails has forever changed our young people’s lives: past, present and future.
But, like the impactful issue of climate change, the youngest among us are increasingly realizing they must take matters into their own hands to right the wrong of gun violence, even if their elders from wealthy, middle class or poor families will not.
Such action-oriented individuals are who we saw recently following the latest school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, where a thousand or more young people left their classrooms to march to their state capitol, demanding decisive steps be taken.
But the Republican supermajority stood silent and inattentive, choosing instead just days later to expel two Democratic lawmakers who had been moved to join these young protesters in solidarity.
Tennessee’s legislative Republican supermajority thought this strict measure was necessary and appropriate for the audaciousness of breaking decorum rules. Swift, decisive action was required on this matter while absolutely no action – not even the courtesy of listening to their young citizens – was to be taken on the mass shooting at an elementary school nearby that led to three children and three adults being gunned down.
But Americans will continue to see many more young people like these who are sick and tired of being forced to remember and live with the ongoing pain surrounding mass shootings – executions, really – of their fellow classmates and teachers while legislators like those in Tennessee’s state capitol move in the direction of loosening or eliminating firearm laws.
What our young people have learned from living with unchecked gun violence is something their inert elders have not.
Growing up amid the pervasiveness of daily shootouts, accidental shootings, firearm suicides and frequent mass shootings, our young people have learned the hard way that above all else we must treasure life itself.
So, if only to protect themselves, our young people now feel compelled to exercise their constitutionally protected right to advocate for gun violence-prevention legislation in the face of years of senseless inaction.
Their advocacy is understandable, acceptable, admirable and even predictable. Predictable because our nation’s young people have time on their side.
Soon, wave after wave of young people will reach voting age and the current intransigent, gun violence-tolerant legislators will be pushed aside. These past legislators who flooded our states and nation with guns while pauperizing our gun laws may belatedly experience shame and regret. But it will be our new generation of young legislators representing especially young voters from both sides of the aisle who will remember growing up exposed to years of senseless gun violence and finally reinstate reasonable, common sense gun laws.
Why? Because of their memories. It will be those unforgettable memories of rampant gun violence which were filed or hidden away that will hold their attention and drive their conviction.
Emblazoned memories our young people will remember forever of weapons of war being discharged in schools across the country, of tens of thousands of firearm-related deaths annually, of hundreds of millions of firearms in circulation, of legislators refusing to take remedial gun violence-prevention action, of legislators loosening or eliminating much-needed firearm laws, of background check loopholes not being closed at gun shows, of mass marketing of large-clip hollow-point bullets, of permitless-carry gun laws, of open-carry gun laws, of ever-increasing funding now required to secure schools, of ever-increasing funding now required to support student mental and emotional health, of destruction of the nuclear family by gun violence, of the subconscious toll gun violence is taking on us all, and on and on and on.
The ramifications of our national tolerance toward gun violence are just a painful memory away, and our young people know this all too well. After all, from sea to shining sea we have raised our children – wealthy, middle class and poor families alike – around a culture of gun violence they can’t possibly forget.
“… (Your memory) simply files things away. It keeps things for you, or hides things from you – and summons them to your recall with will of its own …”