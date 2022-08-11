I have been an active resident, worker and supporter of the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne for more than 40 years. I am in opposition of this side of town being a site for the new jail.
My history and involvement in this area, I feel, qualifies me to speak on this matter.
I attended Village Elementary, Village Woods Middle School and Paul Harding High School. I grew up in Village Woods housing addition.
I purchased my first home in Village Woods, and my second home just off of Hessen Cassel and Paulding roads. My new home is 4 miles away.
I work and worship less than 2 miles from the proposed site.
When I read the news of this quadrant as an option for the new jail site, my brain and heart dropped into my stomach. The feeling was that of the first drop on a roller coaster.
My first emotion was anger. Why would anyone suggest this site?
We can’t get restaurants, jobs or better grocery stores here, but we can get a jail?
My next emotion was fear.
A jail less than a mile from an elementary school (Prince Chapman Academy). Maybe a mile from an elementary school (Southwick) and junior/senior high school (Paul Harding and East Allen University). Those children deserve better than to see a jail every day for 13 years.
They see a jail on TV, but this is real life.
There isn’t a positive outcome to seeing an actual jail that much at that age. If a child gets in trouble, having the fear they will have to go there or one day end up there. An adult or teacher using it as a threat to scare change.
Also in the emotion of fear was/is that the progress being made in the southeast would quickly depreciate.
Housing development is happening out here. Businesses are being developed and are moving south. Partnerships are being established to further the community.
If the jail comes, housing values will go down, deflecting people from moving or relocating their businesses to this area.
The emotion I am in right now is motivated/fight mode. We will not sit on our hands and just let this happen.
The county classifies us as farmland and corn. There are plenty of other isolated acres of land that meet the minimum this jail can sit on. Our people deserve better and should have better.
Fort Wayne has been awarded the All-America City distinction. How can that be possible while the southeast gets treated like this?
When you drive through or search Pendleton, Indiana, homes, businesses or attractions do not come up first.
It’s the prison.
The same with Terre Haute: the prison and the university.
We have enough stigmas attached the southeast side of Fort Wayne that we fight to debunk and remove on a daily basis. A jail would take us under and truly make us a dumping ground.
Zeke Bryant is a lifelong resident of southeast Fort Wayne.