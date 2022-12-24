Two weeks ago, I opened the front door to retrieve The Journal Gazette. In the early morning darkness, dried leaves, pushed by the wind, scratched their way across our porch and driveway.
It was a Saturday. I needed to have my breakfast earlier than usual. I would be meeting one of my daughters-in-law in Warsaw to watch her son, my grandson, participate in a middle school basketball tournament.
Other family members were busy with holiday errands. The Christmas season pulls people in more directions than the limbs on a Christmas tree can point.
The basketball games were played in the high school fieldhouse. Multiple games were underway simultaneously. It was controlled chaos.
During one timeout I considered inviting both daughters-in-law to lunch before Christmas. We could discuss Christmas dinner and which is better, spinach or kale. I suspected one daughter-in-law would veto both and vote for Becky’s green beans.
My grandson’s mom and I had driven to Warsaw separately. We had different plans for after the games. She would be meeting her daughter with friends in Columbia City. I wanted to visit the Village of Winona.
Compared to the summer, it was not busy in Winona. I wandered in and out of shops without bumping into fellow shoppers or knocking over displays of merchandise.
I expected stores to be playing Christmas carols. Few were.
From childhood I have loved Christmas carols. I love them now even more than before because recently my oldest granddaughter sent me a text saying “White Christmas” made her think of me.
Entering one store, I passed a man slumped in a chair. He looked bored. I browsed the jewelry, scarves and Christmas cards.
As I approached the door to leave, that same man was still sitting in the chair. I made eye contact with him and I said, “Ah, the sure sign of a patient husband waiting for his wife.” Appearing weak, almost lifeless, he gave me a thumbs up.
I went to other shops. How do you find a gift when you do not know what you seek? I challenge you to find an appropriate gift for the spouse you have spoiled with lavish gifts for decades.
Searching for an appropriate gift can be like trying to find John Dillinger’s hideout. You know it is out there somewhere.
Year after year I tell Becky that a golf trip to Scotland would be a nice gift for me.
Last year, instead of Scotland, I got a stocking. It contained a Golf Digest subscription.
Similar past gifts motivated me recently to search online for a present for myself. I know my clothing sizes and what I like.
One popular website shows male models in attractive casual clothing. All the models appear to be under age 30. The ad warns, “This outfit is best if worn before you are age 35.” It reminds me of the expiration dates on milk.
Ladies, if you see a man wearing one of those outfits while he is drinking milk, grab him. He might be just the guy for you.
Anyway, alone in Winona, with only my own counsel to guide me, there was some stress. A voice in my head would say, “Get this, not that.”
For diversion, I searched for an ice cream cone but the specialty store selling ice cream was closed. I changed course and bought coffee at a restaurant.
The Styrofoam cup felt warm in my hands. As I walked back to my car, the lid kept popping off the cup. Hot coffee trickled onto my cold hands.
I returned to the restaurant and requested another cup and lid. It was that or yell “Yowza!” to my empty car every time hot coffee spilled into my lap while I was driving home.
The drive back to Fort Wayne was pleasant. Christmas carols were being played on the FM radio station. I sang along. No family members were there to beg me to stop.
Actually, I like singing when relatives are in the car with me. As I drive down the highway, they lower windows and stick their heads out. Even our dog laughs at the sight.
Visibility was good and roads were dry as I drove home. Most vehicles stayed close to the speed limit. The countryside of rolling terrain, farms, homes and small towns can be very relaxing.
Not every day has to be a trip to the Grand Canyon or to Disney World. I kind of like it in the Midwest.
Happy holidays!
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.